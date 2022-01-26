Top 5 hostile Minecraft mobs that can use magic

In Minecraft, the closest thing to magic is effects from potions. But that's just for the players. Many mobs can use special powers to kill their enemies.

In some cases, players will receive a death message saying they were killed using magic. As of now, magic is only accessible to players using mods. Developers may add magical powers for players in the future, but that's too hopeful thinking.

Players still have to face mighty magic-wielding creatures in the game. This article lists some powerful hostile mobs that can use special attacks in Minecraft.

Minecraft mobs that can use magic

5) Stray

Stray is a skeleton-type mob that spawns in cold biomes. These mobs look similar to regular skeletons but wear a torn grey robe. Their main strength is their arrow of Slowness.

Strays attack enemies with arrows of Slowness, which reduces movement speed for 30 seconds. Players can get arrows of Slowness by killing strays. Players can set up a stray farm using powdered snow and a skeleton spawner.

4) Shulker

Shulker (Image via YouTube/Cubey)

Shulker is among the rarest mobs in Minecraft. This block-shaped mob only spawns in end cities. When it detects an enemy, the shulker opens its box and shoots a magical bullet.

This bullet inflicts the Levitation status effect for ten seconds. Levitation effects cause players to fly up in the air, which can cause them to suffer fatal fall damage. Players can use an ender pearl or water bucket to survive the fall.

3) Elder guardian and guardian

Guardian mobs (Image via Mojang)

Both elder and regular guardians have a special ray beam-type attack that follows the player and deals with continuous damage. Players can evade this attack by hiding behind a block to avoid their gaze. Moreover, all guardians have invisible protection like Thorns enchantment.

2) Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon (Image via Mojang)

Ender Dragon is the final boss of Minecraft who rules over the main island in the End dimension. It has some interesting and dangerous attacks up its sleeve. It can throw magical fireballs at enemies, launch enemies in the sky, and spit damaging dragon's breath.

1) The Wither

Wither boss (Image via Mojang)

The Wither is an optional boss mob that players can summon. Defeating the Wither is a lot harder than fighting Ender Dragon. It launches wither skulls that cause large explosions and inflict Wither status on enemies. In Bedrock Edition, the Wither also spawns wither skeleton skulls to protect itself.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

