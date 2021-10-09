5 best Minecraft mods for magic

Mods are used by Minecraft players to augment, add onto, and otherwise change their games. It can bring all sorts of new additions to vanilla Minecraft games. New mobs, dimensions, and blocks are some of the more common inclusions.

Having said that, there is an array of magical Minecraft mods to choose from, each of which adds something new and unique to the game. Here’s a list of the five best mods for magic in Minecraft.

5 amazing mods for magic in Minecraft

5) Lacrimis

Players running this mod can use its magic system to defy death, teleport, and more. They’ll need to find some crying obsidian first, however, as this block is the basis for Lacrimis’ magic system.

4) Mystical Agriculture

An image of one of the modded plants in Mystical Agriculture. (Image via Mojang).

The Mystical Agriculture mod uses farming as the basis for its magic system. Minecraft players can grow different essences in their crops, which can be used to make new materials, tools, and more.

They can also add onto this mod with smaller, add-on mods such as Mystical Agradditions.

3) Witchery

An image of a player's Witchery mod alter. (Image via Mojang).

Witchery adds rituals, potions, and magic into Minecraft. Players can use the natural items already present in the game to perform their magic. This mod also incorporates some dangerous new dimensions and curses.

2) Blood Magic

An image of the blood magic mod in action.(Image via Mojang).

This mod adds an extra element of danger to Minecraft. Players can use Blood Magic’s rituals to become incredibly powerful in-game. However, every action has a potentially deadly consequence.

1) Botania

An image of several of Botania's flowers in a modded Minecraft game. (Image via Mojang).

Botania is a Minecraft mod that mixes magic and nature. Players can gather mystical flowers and harness their magical energy (also called Mana) which can be used to power a variety of the mod’s mystical devices.

Players can install a number of mods to augment their Minecraft game. With so many options to choose from, magic mods are a wonderful way for Minecraft players to make the game better suited to their tastes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul