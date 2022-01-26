5 best foods for saturation in Minecraft (2022)

When players are selecting food items in Minecraft, there are multiple things to consider such as how much of the hunger bar can be recovered as well as the unseen saturation points, which keep the hunger bar from reducing for some time.

Although some foods offer more restoration of hunger in Minecraft, others offer slightly less but yield more saturation. This means that in a way, they could be considered more "filling," as saturation determines the time elapsed in game ticks before the hunger bar continues to decline.

Depending on what players want from their food, they can lean towards those that provide more hunger or saturation, and there are even a few that meet a comfortable middle between the two stats.

Minecraft: Best foods for supplying pure saturation

5) Cooked Mutton

Raw mutton compared to its cooked counterpart (Image via Mojang)

Easily acquired from sheep, mutton can be effectively farmed since sheep are quite easy to breed. It provides six points of hunger recovery and 9.6 points of saturation. This is comparable to cooked salmon, but mutton tends to be more accessible than fishing up salmon in most situations.

This, of course, depends on what world or seed a player finds themselves in, but it's important to know that the two are essentially interchangeable. Mutton simply gets the nod since sheep can be killed right from the outset of a game if needed.

4) Rabbit Stew

Rabbit stew provides great hunger and saturation (Image via Mojang)

One of the better foods players can acquire in Minecraft, rabbit stew gives players 10 points of hunger recovery and 12 saturation points. This makes it a great food not only to restore multiple parts of the hunger bar, but also to keep them filled for a decent amount of time.

It pales in comparison to some foods when it comes to saturation, but rabbit stew's considerable hunger gain balances it out as a food item.

3) Steak/Porkchops

Raw and cooked steak/porkchops in Steve's inventory (Image via Mojang)

Carrying the exact same stats when it comes to hunger restoration (eight points) and saturation (20.8 points), cooked steak and porkchops are both easily accessible. Cows and pigs are easy to breed in Minecraft due to requiring easy-to-grow crops to initiate their love mode.

With that in mind, it's not difficult at all to farm large amounts of raw beef and pork to make steak and porkchops. Since both food items are essentially interchangeable, it really comes down to the player's preference as to which food item they'd like to snack on.

2) Golden Carrots

Golden carrots can be used for breeding and brewing in addition to their food role (Image via Mojang)

While serving other uses such as breeding rabbits or as a brewing component for potions of night vision, golden carrots also supply Minecraft players with exceptional saturation at 14.4 points total. They don't restore as much hunger as a tradeoff, recovering only six points, but they have the second-best saturation points in the vanilla game.

Golden carrots aren't the easiest thing to craft since gold isn't the most common of ores to obtain, but golden carrots are still great for staving off the decline of the hunger bar when players need it most.

1) Blue Orchid/Dandelion Suspicious Stew

The many ingredients of suspicious stew can lead to game-best saturation levels (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's suspicious stews can be made from many different items, bestowing different effects. By tossing blue orchids or dandelions in with the bowl and the mushrooms required, players can create a suspicious stew that bestows the Saturation effect in addition to the food stats the item already provides.

Also Read Article Continues below

Restoring 13 hunger and providing a whopping 21.2 saturation points including the Saturation effect, suspicious stew of the right variety is the best possible food item for pure saturation in Minecraft. After snacking on this stew, players shouldn't have to worry about their hunger meter whittling down for quite a while.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul