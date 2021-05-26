5 best crops for food in Minecraft

Minecraft players who do not enjoy killing the cute mobs in the Overworld will be happy to know that crops are a consistent and effective source of food in the game.

With only one seed, Minecraft players can start a massive farm filled with crops. However, certain crops are better than others.

This article takes a look at five of the best crops in Minecraft.

Also read: Top 5 ways to acquire food easily in Minecraft

Best crops to farm in Minecraft

#5 - Beetroots

An absolutely massive beet farm (Image via u/mcnkyrose on Reddit)

While most players overlook them, beetroots are a wonderful source of food for many reasons.

Firstly, the raw beetroots can be eaten to restore one hunger point. When paired with a bowl, six beetroots can be used to craft beetroot soup, which restores six hunger points and 7.2 saturation.

#4 - Mushrooms

A small mushroom farm (Image via instructables)

Mushrooms are a decent food source if the player does not have access to better crops.

Mushrooms can be used to craft multiple food items: mushroom stew, rabbit stew, and the multiple versions of suspicious stew. Suspicious stew restores six hunger points.

Also read: Best biomes for homes in Minecraft (2021)

#3 - Potato

An automatic potato farm (Image via minecraftforum)

Potatoes are a great source of food in Minecraft as they provide a decent amount of hunger and saturation.

The only downside is that players must smelt them in a furnace or smoker to obtain a baked potato. This requires fuel, which may not be feasible for some players.

#2 - Wheat

A massive wheat farm with a windmill (Image via u/Farcr_ on Reddit)

Wheat is one of the best crops to farm in Minecraft. It has a slight edge over potatoes due to the fact that players are not required to use fuel to get its full effects.

Players only require three pieces of wheat to craft a piece of bread.

Players who are looking for some cool farm designs can watch the video above for some inspiration.

Also read: How to make chains in Minecraft easily

#1 - Carrot

An automated carrot farm with carrots (Image via u/McRage27 on Reddit)

Carrots are one of the best crops in Minecraft. They do not require a seed to grow, which saves the players' inventory space.

Additionally, carrots can be turned into golden carrots, which are commonly known as one of the best foods in Minecraft.

These facts alone make carrots the best crop in Minecraft, and players are highly recommended to start a carrot farm as soon as possible.

Also read: 5 best adventure modpacks in Minecraft