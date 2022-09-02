When can fans expect Minecraft 1.20 update to arrive?

The Minecraft 1.20 update is the next installment in the popular sandbox game that players are eagerly waiting for. After the incredibly successful release and reception of 1.19 The Wild Update, Mojang is gearing up for the upcoming update. With the year coming to a close, Mojang plans to announce its release date very soon.

PhoenixSC / Hamish @phnixhamsta Minecraft Live 2022 will take place on 15 October.

*probably at 12 PM ET



One of Mojang's major events is Minecraft Live, where they announce some of the biggest news and projects that the studio works on for the rest of the year. Hence, players are eagerly waiting for the next event to commence. Luckily, the Mojang's Chief Game Director recently announced the date for the event, where millions of fans will most likely hear about the Minecraft 1.20 update.

Expected announcement for Minecraft 1.20 update's release date

Minecraft Live event date and Minecraft 1.20 update release date announcement

Fortunately, the event, where Mojang announces most of their upcoming projects, has a confirmed date. During a recent monthly Minecraft 'Now' event, Vanilla Minecraft Game Director Agnes Larsson officially announced the event's date and briefly discussed how the announcements will be made.

The live event will be hosted on October 15 2022 through a livestream. Although the timing of the event has not been announced yet, after observing trends from previous such live events, there is a strong chance that this will also start at 12:00 pm ET.

Agnes Larsson speaking about the upcoming live event on the Minecraft Now stream (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Agnes Larsson provided an overview stating that Mojang will not be promising players anything this year if they are unsure that it will be released in the upcoming updates. This was addressed because players were extremely disappointed after the Fireflies and the Birch Forest Biome were not added to the game with The Wild Update.

Although she didn't say anything about the next upgrade whatsoever, it is safe to assume that players will hear all about the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update on October 15 at the live event. Most likely, players will get to know its release date as well.

Speculated release window for Minecraft 1.20 update

Since all live events occur in Q4 of the year, we can also speculate and predict the release window for the next update to the popular sandbox game as well.

Generally, major updates roll out in the month of June or July, approximately eight to nine months after an official announcement during the live event. The only exception to this trend was the Caves and Cliffs Update Part 2, which was released in November 2021.

Mojang is greatly enhancing the official game launcher to fit the live event voting system (Image via Twitter/@RogerBadgerman)

This tells us that the next update will most likely be released in June or July of 2023. However, nothing can be said for sure. Additionally, there is no news about the new features coming with it. As of now, we only know that gamers will get another mob vote choice that can be voted on through the official game launcher itself.

