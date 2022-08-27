Minecraft Live 2022: What to expect from this year's livestream event

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Minecraft Live 2022 ever since Agnes Larsson, the lead director of the game, announced when the event will take place.

Minecraft Live is arguably Mojang's biggest live event as it is when the developers announce most of the new features that they plan to add to the game.

During a Minecraft Now livestream on August 25, Larsson announced that the 2022 edition of the event would take place on October 15.

Minecraft Legends gameplay footage, and other things players can expect from this year's Minecraft Live event

1) A new mob vote

Scott (ECKOSOLDIER)⛏️ @eckoxsoldier The Minecraft Preview has been updated with a new button showing "Minecraft Now" this now has an active countdown timer. This is how this years Minecraft Live will be revealed along with how the mob vote will be done in 2022 so no voting via twitter as mention by @RogerBadgerman The Minecraft Preview has been updated with a new button showing "Minecraft Now" this now has an active countdown timer. This is how this years Minecraft Live will be revealed along with how the mob vote will be done in 2022 so no voting via twitter as mention by @RogerBadgerman https://t.co/2uakUHrZnL

Like last year's event, Mojang will be hosting another mob vote where players get to choose which new mob gets added to Minecraft with an upcoming update. The one that receives the highest amount of votes will be declared the winner.

Prior to such mob votes, the developers usually release videos introducing each mob and their features in the game.

While Mojang has not yet announced the mobs that will go up against each other, it has been confirmed that Minecraft Live 2022 will have a mob vote.

2) A new mob voting system as well as updates to launcher and Bedrock Edition

The new mob vote will be on the official game launcher under the new live event tab (Image via Twitter/@RogerBadgerman)

Mojang is aiming to make its upcoming live events more interactive and fun for players. The company doesn't want players to just sit and watch the event; it wants them to get more involved.

To this end, the developers will soon be bringing new updates to the official game launcher and Bedrock Edition to improve the event's immersion and reach.

The official game launcher will be getting a new section where players can follow everything related to the Minecraft Live event. They also vote for their favorite mob using the launcher.

New feature called gathering will be accessible from main page (Image via Twitter/@RogerBadgerman)

Additionally, the Bedrock Edition of the game is getting a new feature called gatherings. This feature allows players to enter a multiplayer world officially hosted by Mojang, where they can actively participate in the Minecraft Live event. Players can then play several minigames and vote for their favorite mob directly from the game.

However, there are many details regarding these features that are still unknown to the general public. More information is expected to be shared by the developers as the live event inches closer.

As of now, Mojang tested the gathering feature on the beta preview version of the game, where they hosted the Minecraft Now event on August 25.

3) New updates, features, and news about Minecraft Legends

Some players are still fixated on a new dimension from a portal-like structure in Ancient Cities (Image via Mojang)

Many new features are expected to be announced at the main Minecraft Live event. Players are also anticipating an update for the main game and Dungeons.

Some have been speculating about an update for the End realm, while others are still curious about the portal-like structure in the Ancient Cities and want a new dimension.

As of now, no one knows anything about the new features or the update. However, the developers will most likely announce their plans soon.

Mojang will also likely talk about their new game Minecraft Legends at Minecraft Live 2022. More features and gameplay footage are expected to be showcased.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh