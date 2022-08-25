Minecraft Redditor opens uncanny portal in ancient city 

Several Minecraft players have been routinely experimenting with the game, and often these experiments deliver astonishing results. Such was the case with Redditor u/Flubberschnub. They claimed to have found a way to open a portal into Minecraft's “hidden” section of the deep dark biome.

Since the release of Minecraft 1.19 in June 2022, many of its features have been widely praised. Some of it is all the rage on the internet. Two of these features are the ancient city structure and deep dark biome.

Minecraft Redditor picked the ancient city for the experiment

Premise

Players must note that this Reddit post's OP content was created using a data pack known as The Nyctocosm (WIP) for the associated video. While such dimensions and items like the soul bottle do not exist in Minecraft, they could be good additions to evolve the game’s content in the future.

The deep dark portal

The central wall in the ancient city (Image via planetminecraft.com/Flubberschnub)

The inner workings and activation of the deep dark portal are depicted in a video uploaded with the Reddit post. The nearly 5-minute-long video starts with the player standing inside an ancient city, facing the central wall of the gigantic structure. The player is surrounded by candles and uses an item known as a “soul bottle” to begin the process of creating a portal to the deep dark.

The soul bottle creates a glowing circle of yellow energy around the player while a blob of blue energy slowly works its way towards the central wall of the ancient city. The blue energy emits crackling noises and lights up the central wall in a haze of blue. The player then walks up to it and through the blue-colored portal.

The yellow energy circle is made using a soul bottle (Image via planetminecraft.com/Flubberschnub)

The portal animation works like a nether portal. The game takes a bit of time to load, after which the player finds themselves in a new dimension. The deep dark dimension possesses the air particles seen in the basalt deltas in the nether-based basalt delays biome. Additionally, players can see that the ground is made of deepslate blocks and, what seems to be, warped wart blocks.

The landscape was desolate and filled with strange-looking plants. The player proceeded to surround the spawning area with candles and set them on fire. Once the circle was complete, the player used another soul bottle to connect all the candles, using the same yellow energy as seen when the portal to this dimension was first lit.

The deep dark dimension is terrifying (Image via planetminecraft.com/Flubberschnub)

The player then equipped a wither rose and used it within the circle. It spawned another smaller circle that glowed bright red while the ground was rumbling around the player.

A few seconds later, a gigantic serpent emerged from the inner circle, and a boss bar appeared at the top of the screen, indicating the entity's name - Nightmare Serpent.

The Nightmare Serpent (Image via planetminecraft.com/Flubberschnub)

A 3-minute battle ensued, during which the serpent hurled attacks at the player, from energy beams to red area-of-effect attacks like the ender dragon’s purple cloud bursts. The player fought tooth and nail for a chance to survive in this harsh deep dark dimension. Tons of arrows and enchanted golden apples later, the player emerged victorious and celebrated by eating one last enchanted golden apple.

Reactions to the deep dark portal idea

The Minecraft community has always been vocal on social media, whether on Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok, or YouTube. However, over the last decade, it has found a new home on Reddit, allowing players to share, comment, discuss, and interact with moderators and developers in innovative and convenient ways.

Edited by Srijan Sen