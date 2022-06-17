How to install data packs in Minecraft Java 1.19 update

Minecraft is a pretty customizable game, even in vanilla format. There are plenty of ways to go even further with the customization, though.

Data packs can be used to override or add new advancements/achievements, extra dimensions beyond the Nether and End, more functions, different loot tables, crafting or cooking recipes, generated structures, different world generation, and even new biomes without any coding changes.

These data packs are exclusive to Java Edition, so Bedrock players will not be able to use them. This, and the amount and type of add-ons, is perhaps the biggest difference between the two versions.

8 Foot Gamer @8FootGamer Well, I just found a 'fun' data pack to play with for my first taste of Minecraft 1.19... Well, I just found a 'fun' data pack to play with for my first taste of Minecraft 1.19... 😅 https://t.co/uJCW9cKoui

Data packs are pretty useful and can make the game feel very different. Here is how to install them in Minecraft Java Edition.

Minecraft Java Edition: Data pack installation tutorials

Data packs can be found in a variety of places, including websites like Planet Minecraft and Vanilla Tweaks. There are different ways to install them depending on the world they are being applied to.

Here is how to do it for a single player world before it has been created:

Open the application. Select Play. Start a new world and click on the "Data Packs" option. Drag the downloaded data pack file into the Minecraft window. The file should be .zip or directory. Confirm to use this data pack. Drag the file to the right side of the screen. This is done by clicking the triangle on the icon for the file. Click "Done". Continue setting up the world, like entering a seed, changing settings, etc. "Create New World". If the data pack is correct and usable, the world will have it upon creation.

If gamers have enabled cheats, they can check on the pack by typing the command "/datapack list enabled" and find an entry named for the data pack.

Nova Noire @LeafyEverAfter Don't mind me or the video. Just testing out the #minecraft data pack featuring the barbarians from Clash of Clans. Don't mind me or the video. Just testing out the #minecraft data pack featuring the barbarians from Clash of Clans. https://t.co/8IU5AiHEBH

For a single-player world that has already been created, the process differs a bit.

Open the game. Select the world the data pack is for, click on "Edit" and then "Open world folder". Open the folder called datapacks. Drag the data pack into it. Type /reload (only if cheats are enabled) or click F3 + T if players are in the world when they're adding the pack. If the data pack has a correct format, it will be activated. The same command above can be used to check the data pack.

If the data pack is not installed correctly after that, Minecraft may need to be reloaded or rebooted.

Treecapitator pack (Image via APKPure)

Finally, here is how to download a data pack for a multiplayer world:

Download the .zip data pack. Open the server folder, then open the folder of the world that needs the data pack. Drag the downloaded data pack into the folder which is named datapacks. Type the command "/reload" from the console or as a level three operator if the server was active during data pack installation. If the data pack is right, it will be installed. The same command from the previous two sets of instructions can be used to verify that.

If this does not work, Minecraft may need to be reset or Mojang may need to be contacted for further assistance.

