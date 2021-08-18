How to install data packs in Minecraft Java Edition

Data packs can be used in Minecraft to completely modify and customize the game. A mod, some of which are very notable, changes the game to reflect a specific person's design. There are various examples as well: one mod makes Minecraft trees fall in a more realistic way while another one makes tamed wolves have different breeds.

Data packs, however, can be used to implement a lot of different changes into the game. They can be used to customize the game perfectly to a player's liking, whether that involves three changes or 25.

According to the Minecraft wiki, data packs are officially defined as features that:

"can be used to override or add new advancements, dimensions, functions, loot tables, predicates, recipes, structures, tags, world generation settings, and biomes without any code modification,"

Here's how to download them in Minecraft Java Edition.

Downloading data packs in Minecraft Java Edition

It should be noted that both mods and data packs are only available in Java Edition. Bedrock Edition currently does not have access to any modifications. Data packs can be found on various websites. These packs can be downloaded and should come as a .zip file.

Open Minecraft, create a new world and click on "Data Packs". Pull the data pack from its location into the Minecraft window. Confirm it as "correct" and move to the next step. Move the data pack to the right hand side of the screen by clicking the triangle on its icon.

After that, the world can be set up with whatever seeds, cheats, names or other settings that are specified. From there, the world will form as it's intended to with the data pack.

For an existing world, the process changes just a bit. Select the world that the data pack is for, click on "Edit" and then "Open world folder." Open the folder for the "data packs" and drag the data pack into it. It should also be .zip file.

As long as the data pack is correct and installed appropriately, the world will have those effects applied when it is next opened. If not, try restarting Minecraft.

