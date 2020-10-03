Best Minecraft data packs in 2020

Minecraft data packs are delightful additions to the gameplay that allow you to revamp or redesign your Minecraft world into something new and exciting. Whether you want to experience Minecraft as an RPG or add a new horror spin to it, data packs can really turn your world into something new. Even if you’re someone who loves the simplicity of Minecraft, data packs can help you make small changes that optimise your gameplay.

In this article, we look at five of the most popular data packs for Minecraft and how they help you improve your gaming experience.

Best data packs for Minecraft in 2020

1) Seasons Dimension

Image credits: MCPE DL

As the title suggests, the Seasons Dimension data pack adds a bunch of new seasonal biomes into your Minecraft world. Any veteran Minecraft player will acknowledge that exploring the procedurally-generated world of the game is an integral part of the game. And what can make exploring even more fun than a few new places to explore?

Ranging from a fall biome with spooky pumpkins and autumn leaves to a cherry blossom biome with stunning sceneries, the Seasons data pack will add a whole lot of beauty to your game.

Download the pack here.

2) Cave Biomes

Image credits: Github

Caving is an essential part of the Minecraft adventure, and people who have played this game for a while may end up feeling bored with the predictability of most Minecraft caves.

However, with the Cave Biomes data pack, players can enjoy exploring more than 30 randomly generated cave biomes as well as a few new structures inside these caves. You’ll find Nether caves as well as Underground Forest caves, making for incredible new biomes to explore.

Download the pack here.

3) Treecapitator

Image credits: APKPure.com

The Treecapitator data pack might seem really simple at first, especially since it doesn’t add any hugely surprising features to the game, but it does make tree mining way more efficient in Minecraft.

Wood is one of the most basic resources in Minecraft and one that you’ll end up using the most. This data pack allows you to chop an entire tree all at once. This means that whichever block of the bark you start chopping down, the rest of the tree will fall on its own accord. Not only does this make tree mining super simple and fast but it also makes the whole process feel more realistic!

Download the pack here.

4) True Survival

Image credits: Planet Minecraft

Though Minecraft started with its base game mode focused on survival gameplay, it picked up due to the creative building as well as exploration and mining experience. However, the data pack called True Survival wants to take players back to a more challenging survival experience.

The pack adds more than fifty new features, ranging from new enemies to new recipes. The world will be more dangerous but just as rewarding!

Download the pack here.

5) Combat+

Image credits: Moose Mods, YT

Combat+ or Combat Plus is the perfect pack to use for Minecraft players who wish to add a bit of new material to the combat mechanisms of the game. Instead of just being restricted to a sword, a bow or a battle axe, players can now choose from a number of new weapons.

Spears, knives, katanas, maces, scythes, etc. are only a few of the new weapons that you’ll get to craft when you download the Combat Plus data pack. This is guaranteed to make you feel like a true medieval survivor in Minecraft.

Download the pack here.