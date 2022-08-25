Minecraft Beta vs Preview: What's the difference?

Minecraft is always receiving new updates and content, and Mojang wishes players to take part in the upcoming content as well. Not only does this allow players to get excited about future updates, but it can assist Mojang's developers in collecting vital gameplay feedback.

Originally, players were able to take part in Minecraft's beta program in order to experience the game's upcoming content. However, in more recent times, Mojang has implemented Minecraft Preview as an alternative.

This new application is intended to replace the original betas in order to better suit the fanbase. So, what are the differences between the beta and Preview applications? For the most part, there is one major difference between the two.

Minecraft: The major difference between Bedrock's beta and the Preview

Minecraft Preview's main menu (Image via Mojang)

The major difference between Minecraft's new Preview application and the existing beta is that the Preview is downloaded and installed as a standalone program. Depending on the platform players are enjoying the game on, they can install the Preview program without having an existing game installation.

Preview is completely independent of the Bedrock program, meaning players can enjoy it without disrupting their previous version of the game. However, Preview has not yet been rolled out for all Bedrock-compatible platforms, though Mojang plans to implement it for players in due time.

At the moment, Minecraft Preview is available on iOS, Windows 10 and 11, and Xbox. Furthermore, the beta still exists as well at the moment for Xbox, Windows, and Android platforms.

However, this is only temporary as the Preview will eventually phase out the beta completely. Players shouldn't notice too much of a difference since the beta and Preview applications are quite similar when it comes down to gameplay.

The largest improvement of the Preview is that it has less platform-based restrictions compared to the beta. However, it's also worth noting that Preview does not include Java Edition content because that particular iteration of the game provides updated content in the form of snapshots that players can download and enjoy.

The beta program caused something of a dilemma for Bedrock players, as they had to transition between the beta and the last stable version of the game in order to play them both. Players will have to enroll for the beta and then opt-out in order to return to their previous build, which complicates gameplay unnecessarily.

The Preview aims to be more self-sustaining, allowing players to enjoy their stable version of the game while also being able to play upcoming updated content without interference.

Mojang has also stated that they eventually plan to implement the Preview into the game's launcher, separate from Java and Bedrock Editions of the game. This means players can eventually dive right into the Preview from the PC launcher, while still being able to opt-in for the Preview program on mobile devices and consoles.

Time will tell as to whether the new Preview program is as well-received as the previous beta, but hopefully, this shift will make the upcoming updates much more accessible.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta