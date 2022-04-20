How to fix Minecraft Launcher Not Responding error on PC

Minecraft has been one of the most played video game titles of the last decade and continues to be so. Every day, players from all age groups can log in to their Minecraft accounts to enjoy the game. Sometimes, they may face problems like JNI Error or the Launcher Not Responding.

Except for a few who rely on custom launchers, most players use the official launcher to play MC. While the official launch is the best and safest way to play the game, it can also sometimes result in problems.

Launcher Not Responding is a standard error faced by players. In this guide, players can learn about different solutions to Launcher Not Responding error.

Fix the Minecraft Launcher Not Responding error

Launcher Not Responding can be annoying and persisting in many cases. Due to this error, players won't be able to play Minecraft. Players facing this error can try the following solutions and see if it fixes the error or not.

1) Update Windows

Not only Minecraft, but many other apps and games start causing problems when used on a PC with an old Windows version. Updating to the latest versions might help fix the Launcher Not Responding error.

To update Windows, go to Settings and click on Update & Security. Next, click on Check for updates button to search if any update is available for the PC. If there is, please install the latest Windows version and try starting the launcher to see if the issue is fixed.

2) Update graphics drivers

Most games will have trouble running if the graphics drivers are not updated. Players should ensure their graphics drivers are on the latest version to run games smoothly. Follow these steps to update graphics drivers:

Go to Control Panel. Go to Device Manager. Click on Display Adapters and select the graphics card. Right-click on it and select Update driver to go through the process.

After updating the drivers, restart the PC and open the launcher to check whether the issue pertains or is fixed. The final solution will be reinstalling the launcher if it's still there.

3) Reinstall the launcher

If the Launcher Not Responding started appearing recently, a reinstallation might return things to normal. Before uninstalling Minecraft, make sure to back up the worlds.

After uninstalling, download the latest version of the launcher from the official website and install it, which should probably fix the launcher.

