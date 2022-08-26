How will mob vote take place in Minecraft Live 2022?

During a recent Minecraft Now event, the game's lead director, Agnes Larsson, announced the official date for the Minecraft Live event held in 2022. This is Mojang's most important and biggest event where they announce all the new upcoming features and everything they've been working on. Similar to the previous year, players will be able to take part in a new mob vote this year.

Mob votes are polls where Mojang introduces three new mobs and asks millions of players and fans to vote for their favorite. Once a mob wins the vote, it gets added to the upcoming game update.

Prior to the live event day where players vote, they release an introductory video explaining what features each new mob has. Though mob votes are not a new feature in live events, their implementation in 2022 will change drastically.

Everything to know about the new mob vote system in Minecraft Live 2022

Mob vote no longer on Twitter

Mojang has been hosting its yearly live events for quite some time now. Previously, whenever they wanted their fans to vote for a mob or an item, they usually chose Twitter as their social media platform to set up a poll and ask fans and players to cast their votes. This trend continued up until 2021 when players chose Allay to be added to The Wild Update.

However, this will change as Mojang expands on the official launcher, releasing more features in the Bedrock Edition and overall creating a bigger space for every gamer to flock and interact.

Mob votes on official game launcher

The official game launcher will feature a new Minecraft Live event section for mob votes (Image via Twitter/@RogerBadgerman)

Mojang is gradually expanding on its official game launcher and trying to incorporate new features into it, including the upcoming mob voting system. During the next live event that is to be held on October 15, players will be able to vote for their favorite mobs right from the official game launcher itself.

A new section will pop up called 'Minecraft Live' alongside Java Edition, Bedrock Edition, and Dungeons where players can vote for upcoming mobs. However, to do so, players must now have the official game launcher, which is only available to those who own the game.

Minecraft Now and Live events inside Bedrock Edition

Mojang will also add a brand new feature regarding Now and Live events in Bedrock Edition (Image via Twitter/@RogerBadgerman)

Along with a new tab in the official game launcher, Mojang is also planning to add a new feature to Bedrock Edition called 'gatherings.' These are essentially multiplayer worlds that are officially hosted by Mojang. Players can join these worlds and play several minigames. This gathering will be available for players to join from the main page of the game.

During Minecraft Live 2022, players will also be able to vote for their favorite mobs directly from the new gatherings as well. Mojang recently tested the brand new feature in the beta & preview game version while they hosted the Minecraft Now event live on YouTube. This new feature will soon be added to the main Bedrock Edition once it is polished.

