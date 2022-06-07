Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update officially released for Java and Bedrock Editions

After many months of waiting, Minecraft players do not have to wait anymore. The 1.19 update, which was set to be released today, is officially out for both Java and Bedrock Editions. Mojang has just announced that the update has gone live, earlier than many expected it to.

Recently, Mojang had announced that June 7 would be the official release date for The Wild Update, but stopped short of giving an official release time. That turned out to be about 11.00 AM EST, so players will have much of the day to try it out, at least in some parts of the world.

There are different ways to go about downloading it for the various platforms it's available on, but the good news is that those processes can now begin. Here's everything gamers need to know.

Minecraft 1.19 has become officially available on all platforms

The tweet initially came from @slicedlime, a tech developer for Mojang. They announced that Java Edition had become available, signifying the end of a months-long wait for many crafters.

Shortly after that, Minecraft announced the same with the official release trailer on their Twitter account. Both platforms, Java and Bedrock, no longer have to wait: The Wild Update is here.

Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it's time to craft your path!



#TheWildUpdate is out now!

It has been over six months since the last major update was released. The second part of the Caves & Cliffs Update, 1.18, was released on November 30, 2021, but it ended up being a little underwhelming for many. So, 1.19 is Mojang's chance to remedy that and it seems as if they've taken to it quite passionately.

Now that the update is live, players can do a lot of things they couldn't before. The Deep Dark biome is now available and in it, the Warden, all Sculk blocks and Ancient Cities as well.

Ancient Cities will be home to one exclusive loot item: Echo Shards. These can be combined with a compass to form a recovery compass, which will be used to point users toward the location of their last death.

Above ground, the world is changing, too. Mangrove Swamps, which will be an offshoot of the traditional swamp biome, will be one of the most unique additions to Minecraft.

They will be home to mud, Mangrove trees and frogs, which are a small but beloved addition. Ultimately, fireflies and the Birch forest overhaul were not a part of the update for a number of reasons.

Frogs and fireflies (Image via Mojang)

Additionally, bundles are still not coming in 1.19, though they will eventually make it into the game. For more information regarding the Minecraft 1.19 update, players can check Mojang's official site or Sportskeeda's dedicated page for the game.

