Minecraft Now August 2022: Date, time, and how to watch

With some time having passed since the last major content update for Minecraft The Wild Update, the community is eagerly awaiting any news on what the future of the game might contain. There are a few different avenues that Mojang uses to inform the community on the current state of the game, with the next up-and-coming event being Minecraft Now.

Minecraft Now, explained in greater detail below, is a way to bring the community together while sharing news about the game. The August 2022 Minecraft Now event will take place on August 25 at noon ET, 9:00 am PT, or 6:00 pm CET. Players can quickly check how long until the event starts by checking the stream's waiting page on YouTube.

What is Minecraft Now?

Minecraft Now is a series of online livestreams by Mojang Studios. The studio will share development information regarding the game alongside other franchise spinoffs, upcoming DLCs, and community celebrations and events.

The series of livestreams has been ongoing since December 9, 2021, typically with either one month or two months between livestreams. The livestreams have a wide range of times, running from just over half an hour to more than 70 minutes, depending on the amount of content Mojang wants to reveal.

In the first event, the developers showcased a lot of Caves and Cliffs: Part II, a building challenge with Iskall85, a popular HermitCraft member, and fan art relating to the upcoming update, as well as sharing news relating to MC Dungeons.

The February 10, 2022 event showcased frogs as part of The Wild Update and featured art related to the Warden, released in 1.19 The Wild Update, and even showcased builds on the official Mojang server.

The April 28, 2022 show showcased the Allay, the most anticipated feature from the 1.19 The Wild Update, fan art for the frog, updates regarding MC Dungeon’s Luminous Night Seasonal Adventure, and other news for the game.

The May 19, 2022 showcase featured AntVenom, a very popular content creator for the game. The content shown off included content art for the frog, fan art for the Allay, community reactions and concept art for the Warden, and a look at the far lands that the previously mentioned AntVenom hosted.

The last event that has already happened was the June 30, 2022 event, which showcased the Warden and Mangrove Swamp biome added in the Wild Update and fan art related to the update as a whole. It also featured information and news relating to MC Legends. There was also a look at the SpongeBob SquarePants DLC for the Bedrock Edition of the game.

Minecraft Now August 2022

While there might be some surprises that Mojang has not told the community about yet, we know a lot of what will be shown off during the August 2022 Now event, including the primary hosts, guests, and the main gimmick of the event.

The hosts will include Vu, Anna, Ingela, Cameron, and Agnes. There will be a tour of Anna's art museum on Spawnpoint, the official server hosted by Mojang. Ingela and Agnes will be building a tribute to their favorite mob. There will also be fan art featured in the new mangrove swamps.

The real appeal of the event will be the ability for viewers to vote on one of the game's two boss mobs that the guests of the event will have to fight. Players can join a Bedrock server in Minecraft Preview and vote from within the server. Players can vote for either the Wither or the Ender Dragon.

The server also has a lot of appeal outside of the boss vote. Players can enjoy an in-game rollercoaster or play minigames such as parkour, dropper, and battle arena to attempt to get a spot on the server's leaderboards.

The server is only available on Minecraft Preview, which can be accessed from the Windows Store, Xbox Store, and Xbox Game Pass. Players on Android can also opt-in through the beta. This process will require players to sign in again with their Microsoft Accounts. The mob vote will begin at noon on August 24 and last for 24 hours and 15 minutes.

Where to watch August's Minecraft Now?

All of the streams done by Mojang Studios related to all of the games found in the franchise, including spinoffs, can be found on the official YouTube account for the game. The livestream announcement for the August 2022 event is already live, allowing those who wish to keep the tab open to wait for the stream to begin.

The livestream page will also update over time, showing those who are waiting how many hours are left until the event begins.

