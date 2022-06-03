5 best biomes to live in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Minecraft has quite a few biomes. Some of them are very common, like the desert, plains, and spruce forest biomes, while others are more difficult to find, like dark oak forests, mushroom fields, and the Badlands. There's quite a variety for players to explore, live in, and look for.

The 1.19 update is set to add two more biomes to that list: Mangrove Swamp and Deep Dark. The former will be above ground and will be a new variant of the classic swamp biome. Mud blocks, Mangrove trees, frogs, and more can be found there.

The Deep Dark is one that users might be wary of. It's got the Warden and requires them to be incredibly quiet. Still, it would be impressive to live there.

Minecraft biomes to live in come The Wild Update

5) Deep Dark

The Deep Dark will likely be one of the most difficult biomes to find once the update goes live. It will also probably be the scariest.

The Deep Dark is home to sculk blocks, admittedly good-looking but frightening. What's even more frightening is what these blocks do.

Sculk blocks work together to spawn the Warden, the most challenging mob to face in the entire game. They're alerted by noise and movement, so living there would be a challenge.

It would also be a massive flex, so it might be worth considering if the Warden isn't too fear-inducing.

4) Spruce Forest

The Spruce Forest is one of the best biomes to inhabit. It has good-looking grass blocks and beautiful, tall trees.

Spruce wood is one of the best-looking blocks to build, making it a popular destination. It is also the most common place to find wild wolves, arguably the best pets. Foxes also exclusively spawn there, making spruce a good biome to build in.

Spruce forests also have no major detractions. They're not terribly risky, and there aren't any dangerous structures usually found there.

3) Flower Forest

A Flower Forest is arguably the best-looking version of the plains forest. It has flowers, which automatically make any biome look a lot better.

The color of grass present there is also a good one, even if it's the normal color. Like Spruce, this biome is free of any specific generated structures and doesn't have any special mobs that spawn there.

It looks really good, though, and is fun to build in. If gamers find one, they should look at setting up a base there.

2) Badlands

A badlands biome (Image via Minecraft Seeds HQ)

The Badlands is widely considered the rarest biome and one of the most beautiful. The colored sands make it stand out amongst a group of biomes that are largely grass and dirt-based.

It's a stunning biome to look at, and if Minecraft gamers can find one, they should set up camp.

There are two main downsides to this biome. First, it's incredibly rare, which means that it will more than likely be very, very far away from spawn and everything else. Second, it's a sand-based Minecraft biome, which means trees don't grow, and the natural blocks will fall without something under them.

Still, it's such a great biome that those issues can largely be overlooked.

1) Mangrove Swamp

The Mangrove Swamp will quickly become a fan favorite. It's a good biome with brand new trees, so what's not to like?

Mangrove wood looks good, too, so players will be eager to find one and at least get the materials. The cherry on top of this biome is that it has mud.

Mud blocks will be a very popular Minecraft building block, and they will look even better when built in the Mangrove Swamp. Overall, what's going to make this biome the best to live in come The Wild Update is pure novelty. It's the newest (safe) biome out there.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

