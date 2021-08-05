Flower forest biome in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The flower forest biome is one of the most beautiful biomes in Minecraft. Introduced in the 1.7 update, the Flower Forest is a rare biome that is home to hundreds of flowers of all types. The lucky Minecraft players who manage to stumble upon a flower forest should take advantage of its resources by collecting tons of flowers for dye.

Due to its gorgeous scenery and dye-crafting capabilities, the flower forest is a fantastic biome to build a base upon. The image seen above showcases a flat version of a flower forest, highlighting the beautiful flower patterns that naturally generate. Minecraft's flower forests also have a few additional features that all players should be aware of.

Everything players need to know about flower forests in Minecraft

Natural Generation

A naturally-spawned flower forest (Image via Reddit)

As stated above, the flower forest is a rare biome that can only spawn naturally near forest and birch forest biomes.

Flower forests also feature altered terrain compared to other forest biomes. Similar to the plains biome, 10% of small oak trees in the flower forest biome are replaced with large oak trees. The terrain of these biomes is also more erratic and mountainous than wooded hills.

Wolves will not spawn in flower forests, however rabbits, bees and bee nests will spawn more commonly in these biomes than in other forest biomes.

Flower forests also tend to have more shallow lakes than other forest biomes due to the fact that they often dip below sea level.

Flower Forest Features

A hilly flower forest with some lakes (Image via minecraftforum)

Flower forests are home to every Minecraft flower except sunflowers, blue orchids, and wither roses. Besides woodland mansions, allium flowers can only be found in the flower forest biome.

Due to its high concentration of flowers, players looking to mass produce all kinds of dyes are highly recommended to search for flower forests. However, their rarity would make the search slightly difficult. Since flower forest biomes will always spawn next to forest and birch forest biomes, players can travel along the edge of these biomes to search effectively.

Players looking to farm bees for honey resources are also encouraged to search for flower forests due to the higher chance of finding them.

The quick YouTube video above showcases the awesome patterns that naturally generate in flower forest biomes.

