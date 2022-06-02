How to find Mangrove swamps biome in Minecraft 1.19 update

Mangrove Swamp is a brand new biome that will be released in the Minecraft 1.19 update. This biome was first announced back in 2021 at the Minecraft Live event, along with other biomes and features of the update.

Although players were excited to see the Deep Dark and the Warden finally getting released, they were also happy to see the Swamp biomes getting an overhaul and a new variant as well. The Mangrove Swamp will be filled with dense Mangrove trees, offering players a brand new type of wood in the game.

The entire biome will be covered in new mud blocks instead of normal grass blocks, giving it a unique look. Swamps and Mangrove Swamps will also spawn the new Frog mob in light grey since the biome temperature will be high.

How to easily find the new Mangrove Swamp biome in Minecraft 1.19 update

Look for warmer biomes

Since the Mangrove Swamp is a new Swamp biome variant, it will be warm in temperature. Every biome in Minecraft has its own temperature and characteristics. There are regions where several warm biomes co-exist with each other. Hence, if players want to find the new biome in the Minecraft 1.19 update, they must first look for a warm biome.

The new biome adjacent to a normal Swamp (Image via Minecraft)

Mangrove Swamps will have a higher chance of spawning beside warm biomes like deserts, jungles, normal swamps, etc. This will not happen 100% of the time since the world generation does have some randomness to it. However, players have a higher chance of finding this biome generating adjacent to other warm biomes.

Look for new mud blocks

Mud blocks can be spotted from far away thanks to their darker shade (Image via Mojang)

With the Mangrove Swamp biome coming to the Minecraft 1.19 update, players will also find new mud blocks that will cover the land. These mud blocks are dark grey in color and can be easily spotted from far away.

Since most of the biomes in the overworld are either covered with light green grass blocks or light yellowish sand blocks, the dark shade of mud will be easier to spot. When players are exploring the world, they can increase their render distance via the settings menu for better visibility. In conjunction, picking a high altitude point to scout the area will help players look for darker shade blocks along with the Mangrove tree leaf color.

Using cheats

Other than the above-listed methods, players will simply have to explore the world and travel in all directions to increase their chances of finding the new biome. While players can use the '/locate' command by allowing cheats to find the biome instantly, those who are playing in survival can only explore and hope to find the new biome in Minecraft 1.19 update.

