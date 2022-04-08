Top 5 uses of mud blocks in Minecraft

Mud blocks are poised to be added to Minecraft in the 1.19 update. They were just released in the latest Bedrock Edition Beta alongside the Mangrove Swamp biome and other key features. Mud is going to open players up to new crafting recipes, build designs, and game mechanics.

Mud blocks will be the most popular use of mud when it officially arrives in the 1.19 The Wild Update. Several crafting recipes will utilize them and players will have several options available. Here are the best uses for mud blocks that players can try when they update to the Beta or when 1.19 arrives.

Best uses for mud blocks in Minecraft 1.19 update

4) Mud bricks

Mud block bricks (Image via Mojang)

Mud bricks will be one of the best ways to use mud blocks. Like many other blocks, mud can be turned into bricks, which look like they do in the picture above. They look incredible and will quickly become one of the most popular building blocks in the game.

Players will use these as an alternative to stone bricks or other stone blocks and for good reason. Packed mud, which comes from mud blocks, makes these bricks.

3) Packed mud

zozozrob @zozozrob1

#Minecraft why not make packed mud bricks and mud bricks why not make packed mud bricks and mud bricks#Minecraft https://t.co/g81oL1qryA

Packed mud will be one of the most useful versions of mud largely because it can be crafted into bricks. The bricks look great and packed mud does, too. It looks much better than regular mud, which makes it all that more useful for building. Packed mud is also very easy to craft as it just requires a mud block and wheat.

2) Slowing mobs/enemies

Minecraft @Minecraft You can actually play in the mud without being told off! You’ll find mud blocks in swamp biomes, but why not make your own, just add water to dirt!



Mud has other uses too; let it drip dry to make clay, or add sand and wheat into the mix to craft clay bricks! You can actually play in the mud without being told off! You’ll find mud blocks in swamp biomes, but why not make your own, just add water to dirt!Mud has other uses too; let it drip dry to make clay, or add sand and wheat into the mix to craft clay bricks! https://t.co/hXlZQcrHug

One of the most interesting features of mud is that it will slow things down. Mobs and enemies will be deterred by mud blocks. In places that it spawns, if players or mobs walk on it, two things can happen:

They will at least be slowed way down and will have a tougher time moving forward (as noted in the latest Minecraft Beta patch notes) or they'll start sinking into the mud, probably similar to sinking into powdered snow.

Both of these can be advantageous in certain scenarios. Mobs not being able to get to something because of mud can be helpful while it will also deter enemy players.

1) Renewing clay

Mud can be turned into clay (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Renewing clay is one of the key upcoming features in the Minecraft 1.19 Wild Update. If a mud block is placed right above a block that has pointed dripstone under it, the mud will eventually become clay. Clay is extremely useful as it can be made into bricks, terracotta or traded to villagers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul