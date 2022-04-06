How to download Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Beta version

The latest Minecraft Bedrock Beta version has officially been released. The first 1.19 beta has introduced several new features and updates as Mojang gets a little closer to the full release of the update. The Beta offers players a chance to try out new features before others do.

The Warden, frogs, Allay, and more have received substantial updates and bug fixes. However, the headliner for this particular update is the long-awaited arrival of the Mangrove Swamp biome and mud blocks.

Here's how to do just that for players interested in downloading the latest Beta and getting a headstart on these features.

Downloading the first 1.19 Beta for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Only specific platforms can get in on the Beta versions. For Windows players, here's how to opt-in for the Beta:

Search for Xbox Insider Hub on the Windows Store and download it. Open the app once it's finished, or open it if it was already downloaded. Click Join on the now downloaded Beta. Be sure to read all terms and conditions before proceeding and click once to Join. Open up and play Minecraft with the new Beta.

Xbox One players can do the same on the Xbox Insider App, which can also be located on the Microsoft Store.

Android users can find the Beta on the Minecraft page of the Google Play Store. They can toggle to opt-in or out of that location.

This particular Beta introduces several key features. The following has been added or updated as the 1.19 update draws near:

The Wild Update features are not considered to be experimental features anymore.

New Wild Update splash screen texts have been added.

The Wild Update loading screen tips that will show up on the main menu have been added.

Mangrove trees now spawn in their biome.

Mangrove propagule functionality was introduced.

Both Mangrove Roots and Muddy Mangrove Roots were introduced.

Mud walking and sinking is a new feature.

Wardens will no longer temporarily miss vibrations.

Parrots can now imitate the Warden.

Sculk Sensors now detect a much wider range of vibrations.

The Warden

Players can visit the official Mojang site for a complete list of patch notes and any additional information for all their needs.

