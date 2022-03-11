How to download the Minecraft Bedrock Edition's Beta and Preview

The latest Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta and Preview was just recently released. It introduces a ton of new features for Bedrock players to try out before the next update gets officially released.

This is Mojang's way of testing out features they intend on introducing down the line to find out if there are any issues with them.

The Beta is available for all Xbox, PlayStation, Windows 10 or 11 and Android players. It's available now, so here's how to download and join it.

How to get in the latest Bedrock Edition Beta and Preview for Minecraft

For Windows players, here's how to opt in to the Beta:

Search for Xbox Insider Hub on the Windows store. Install the app or open it if it's already installed. Click Join on the newly opened Beta. Read all terms before confirming and click once more to Join. Open up and play Minecraft with the new Beta.

Xbox players can do the same on the Xbox Insider App, which can be found on the Microsoft store. For Android players, the opt-ins can be found on the Minecraft page of the Google Play Store. From there, they can toggle to opt in or out.

Betas are released for all versions (Image via Mojang)

The latest Beta, titled 1.18.30.22/23, introduces several new and exciting features. Players who want to try them can find them under the Experimental Features.

Jay ⛏️ @Mega_Spud



Send us your thoughts and feedback on the Allay here: The Allay is making an Experimental appearance in today's Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta & Preview, along with some other changes you can read about here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… Send us your thoughts and feedback on the Allay here: aka.ms/AllayBetaFeedb… The Allay is making an Experimental appearance in today's Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta & Preview, along with some other changes you can read about here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…Send us your thoughts and feedback on the Allay here: aka.ms/AllayBetaFeedb… https://t.co/qqDRCcQ7ZR

Here's what they introduced:

The Allay, who can collect items that the player gives it.

The Deep Dark biome (but not the Warden).

The Sculk Block, which has been changed in this update. It was redesigned and its features were tweaked just a bit.

The Darkness Effect, which is a brand new status effect that will be unique to the Warden and the Sculk Shrieker.

Hirx's @Hirxs_MC



Yeah,this is the best Beta/Preview of all xD

#Minecraft #allay Is that from there, is it an allay???Yeah,this is the best Beta/Preview of all xD Is that from there, is it an allay???Yeah,this is the best Beta/Preview of all xD#Minecraft #allay https://t.co/i5d4KfoVEa

Mojang also updated a few existing features and worked out bugs:

Updated touch controls are now active.

Iron golem spawns have been changed slightly.

If a mob picks up an item, that will be more clear with the animation.

Glow Lichen now appears correctly and in the right places.

Villagers can no longer trade if on fire.

For more information, visit the official Mojang website.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul