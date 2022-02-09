Minecraft Dungeons reaches 15 million players, announces new event

Minecraft Dungeons, the action-RPG dungeon-crawling spin-off of Mojang's beloved sandbox game, has achieved another significant milestone.

Today, February 8, 2022, Mojang announced that Minecraft Dungeons has surpassed a total player count of over 15 million since its release.

The popular hack-and-slash game is yet to celebrate its second anniversary, but it has already amassed a sizable player base and has a thriving community.

Mojang has also kept content updates coming, with the most recent being the new Seasonal Adventures, including the first season known as Cloudy Climb. Now, the game's committed players will have another event to add to their calendars: The Festival of Frost.

What is the Festival of Frost in Minecraft Dungeons?

Announced alongside Minecraft Dungeons' new milestone, the Festival Frost begins on February 8, 2022, and will last until February 22, 2022.

During the event, the Tower location introduced during the Seasonal Adventures update will be reformatted. It will now feature a frost and ice theme.

Like in Cloudy Climb, players will scale the floors of the Tower and complete challenges, defeat enemies, and collect a heaping helping of loot. The Tower's new 21-floor excursion should provide plenty of enjoyment.

In addition, some previous content from the Chills and Thrills event will be returning for the festival's tenure.

This is great news for both old and new players of the game. Those who missed out on the challenges and rewards from the Chills and Thrills event can now get another shot at them. However, with an end date of February 22, players will only have two weeks to accomplish all that they need to.

The icy event will be a nice change of pace in the face of the ongoing Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure. It won't be around for long, so players will surely want to dive in and take the fight to the Tower once more.

The hostile mobs within the game have taken on a more frigid appearance, wearing heavy clothing to weather the Tower's new cold environment. Even the creepers have been affected by the cold winds of the event.

Content updates to Mojang's popular hack-and-slash title will continue, and there are no signs they will end anytime soon.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh