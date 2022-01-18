Where to find the best loot in Minecraft Dungeons

Loot keeps the world of Minecraft Dungeons turning, and it's something all players need in order to round out their builds for maximum efficiency.

Finding the right items for the job can be somewhat difficult, as Minecraft Dungeons' RNG-based (random number generator) loot system can result in loot drops that players don't really need.

All the same, if they know the right locations for the loot, then obtaining it is easy. Finding quality items such as uniques is a tall task and takes a considerable amount of farming. There remain ways to farm quickly though, and certain levels are better for this than others.

Minecraft Dungeons: Top locations for farming quality loot

3) Soggy Cave

Soggy Cave can take a little more time than usual, but its reward chest is worth the time invested (Image via Mojang)

Soggy Cave, the secret level found in Soggy Swamp, is a great location for farming unique items in Minecraft Dungeons. Specifically, towards the end of the level, there exists a puzzle that requires players to battle two separate gauntlets of enemies within the ruins.

After solving the button puzzles (done so by alternating left and right button presses), a central chamber will open where players can open an obsidian chest, which yields an incredibly high chance to drop unique quality items.

Once players have a solid loadout and build to farm with involving quick movement and hostile mob clearance, running through Soggy Cave shouldn't take long and players can pile up a number of unique gear pieces.

2) Desert Temple

Desert Temple possesses two obsidian chest spawns (Image via Mojang)

This is a level sporting two different obsidian chests for players to open, though obtaining them can be hit-or-miss depending on how the level is generated. One of these obsidian chests tends to spawn in the level's secret area, meaning players will need to be thorough in their exploration to find it.

The other one tends to spawn after traversing an off-path of significant length. Sometimes the way that the map generates prohibits players from obtaining both obsidian chests, but this shouldn't occur all that often.

Desert Temple can take some time to repeat since the chests are in obscure locations, but it makes for an excellent farming area once Minecraft Dungeons heroes have established a rhythm and know what to expect from the level.

1) ??? (Secret Cow Level)

The Cow Level's boss has a high drop rate for uniques (Image via Mojang)

Unlocked by collecting all available runes in Minecraft Dungeons, heroes who enter ???, the Secret Cow Level, will have found an excellent spot not only to farm unique items but also experience.

Since the mooshrooms littering the level are quite easy to kill, players can take them out quickly or run past them with haste to get to the boss. The Mooshroom Monstrosity isn't particularly difficult to beat, so players should be fine.

The good news is that the Mooshroom Monstrosity has a considerably higher chance of dropping unique items, making it a great enemy to farm and collect gear from in Minecraft Dungeons.

Since the Secret Cow Level is quite small and easy to move through, repeatedly running through the level and defeating the boss can yield a high number of uniques in a short timeframe.

