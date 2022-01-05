Where to find Soggy Cave in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons has tons of secrets and surprises for players to find. There are secret levels, passageways and more that Mojang has included to keep players engaged. The game isn't terribly long, so it helps to have a lot of extra content.

One of the most popular parts of Minecraft Dungeons are the secret areas in levels. Each level has plenty of areas to explore, but there's even more that a lot of players don't get around to finding.

In Soggy Swamp, there's a secret area called the Soggy Cave. Here's where to find it and how to get into it.

Minecraft Dungeons: Finding the Soggy Cave in Soggy Swamp

In Minecraft Dungeons, the Soggy Cave is a small cave found under the Soggy Swamp, which is the fourth level. It consists of an outdoor area as well as a small indoor area that has five total doors but only three rooms.

Soggy Swamp is the level in which it can be found (Image via Mojang)

Two of those three rooms have arena battles inside. They also have a puzzle that will lead Minecraft Dungeons players into the two other doors. The final room in the Soggy Cave contains an Obsidian Chest.

The Soggy Cave is considered a ruin under the Soggy Swamp. Here's what the in-game story has to say about this level:

"THE LOST RUINS – There are plenty of treasures hidden in the swamp's caves. Claim them before the Arch-Illager can!"

Here's how to enter the Soggy Cave.

Step 1: Enter Soggy Swamp and scour every block of the map to locate the entrance to the cave

Step 2: After entering the secret area, search until you find the entrance to the secondary level

Step 3: Look for a beacon in the area. Activate the beacon and a small ambush will appear. Defeat the ambush and the Soggy Cave scroll will appear

Step: 4 Complete or leave the level and the next time players open the world map, the Soggy Cave will be available

It is one of many secret areas and levels in Minecraft Dungeons.

