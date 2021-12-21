What do runes do in Minecraft Dungeons?

Runes are an important part of the game for Minecraft Dungeons players. They aren't a relevant part of the game until long after players have started the game, but they are one of the most important parts at that time.

Runes are a new addition to the franchise, as they were not present in any capacity in Minecraft. There are nine total runes available for Minecraft Dungeons players. Here's what they do and how to find them.

Runes in Minecraft Dungeons: Features and locations of all nine

In Minecraft Dungeons, there are a few secrets and Easter eggs hidden for players to find and that includes a few secret levels. The most prominent secret level, “???,” is known to players as the hidden cow level.

MarkBetaOne @MarkBetaOne One fun thing about being off, I've played loads of Minecraft Dungeons with the kids. We've been collecting the runes and this morning gained access to and beat the secret cow level ... mooooo ! One fun thing about being off, I've played loads of Minecraft Dungeons with the kids. We've been collecting the runes and this morning gained access to and beat the secret cow level ... mooooo ! https://t.co/uhiy3Yozl6

The runes serve as the only way to unlock this level. There are nine runes in total and all of them are required to unlock the secret level. It might seem like a lot for one level, but it gives players something to do later in the game.

ITF JUSTIN @itchythroatfrog I've been playing Minecraft Dungeons for a while and I've finally collected all the runes! I've been playing Minecraft Dungeons for a while and I've finally collected all the runes! https://t.co/fy0J32zFsp

In order to collect these runes, the game has to have already been beaten. Players can then go back to the levels on any difficulty and collect them. Once they've collected them, they can quit the level, as it doesn't require completion. Here are the locations of all the runes:

Creeper Woods, near the small town that’s occupied by corrupt villages.

Cacti Canyon, near where players have to collect keys for the main level.

Soggy Swamp, after defeating the boss on that level.

Pumpkin Pastures, at the house that’s on fire and near a hill with ramparts.

Redstone Mines, after rescuing villagers for the second time.

Fiery Forge, at the first door in the level.

Desert Temple, near where players have to have the gold key for the main level.

Highblock Hall, near the end of the level when it is overrun with zombies

Obsidian Pinnacle, in the library in the middle of the level.

Obsidian Pinnacle holds the last rune (Image via Mojang)

Also Read Article Continues below

After that, Minecraft Dungeons players can play the newly unlocked level. So basically, runes are just used as a way to unlock this level.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider