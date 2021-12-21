Dark baby goat in Minecraft Dungeons: Everything players need to know

Minecraft Dungeons recently released its Seasonal Adventures, and its first season named "Cloudy Climb" has brought with it several new cosmetic options, including pets like the dark baby goat.

The dark baby goat is one of many new pets introduced as part of the new Adventure Pass. This pass operates on a tiered system similar to Battle Passes in other games.

By clearing objectives in the new Tower location, heroes in Minecraft Dungeons can progress through the tiers of the Adventure Pass. If players purchase the premium version of this pass, they'll have access to even more rewards than the free version, including the dark baby goat pet.

Minecraft Dungeons: What tier is the dark baby goat unlocked on and what does it do?

Cosmetics are a huge part of Cloudy Climb's reward structure (Image via Mojang)

Currently, the dark baby goat resides on the 19th tier of the Premium Adventure Pass in Minecraft Dungeons, meaning players will not only need to purchase the premium pass, but also unlock the pet through ranking the pass up. This may change over time, as the developers may make cosmetics like the dark baby goat available at a later date, but at the moment, this is the known way to obtain this particular pet.

The dark baby goat is a black and white-colored variant of the ordinary goat pet cosmetic. As a cosmetic, the dark baby goat does not assist the hero in battle like summons do in Minecraft Dungeons. It is unable to attack or take damage, but it can accompany heroes on their journeys as a companion. It can be equipped after unlocking in the cosmetics menu through the player's inventory.

Aside from the dark baby goat, there are many more cosmetic pets currently available in Minecraft Dungeons' Season One Adventure pass, including:

Fox

Duck

Golden Parrot

Raven

Spotted Pig

Ruby Baby Turtle

Baby Squid

Toucan

Much like the dark baby goat, these pets can be unlocked alongside other great cosmetics like flairs, hero skins, and emotes by unlocking tiers in the Adventure Pass.

Some of these pets are only available on the Premium Pass track, but others can be acquired through diligent progress via the free Adventure Pass track. It really comes down to what a hero is aiming for. If the Premium Adventure Pass rewards aren't enticing enough, there's nothing wrong with sticking to the free version.

Edited by R. Elahi