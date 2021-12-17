5 things to know about Minecraft Dungeons' new update

Minecraft Dungeons' Seasonal Adventures update has been released for a few days now, and heroes both old and new are diving into the action and the new content provided for Season One: Cloudy Climb.

Bringing plenty of new challenges and rewards to work through, the inclusion of the first Seasonal Adventure is only the beginning, as Minecraft Dungeons' devs have expressed the desire to release more in the future.

Until then, however, there is more than enough to be enjoyed from Cloudy Climb, including more than a few new features that weren't in Minecraft Dungeons previously.

Minecraft Dungeons: 5 features worth knowing about in the Seasonal Adventures/Cloudy Climb update

5) New cosmetics are here

Several new pets and cosmetics are now available during Cloudy Climb such as the spotted pig (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the new rewards being added as rewards for Cloudy Climb in Minecraft Dungeons (both free and paid via the Adventure Pass), several new cosmetics are now available.

These include capes, pets, emotes, and even new flairs, which activate when the hero performs certain actions, such as being healed or leveling up. Players can earn many of these through the current Battle-Pass, like tiers of the Seasonal Adventure's new rewards system.

4) New playable heroes/skins

Players can enjoy stepping into the shoes of new heroes during Cloudy Climb (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Dungeons already had a large number of playable heroes on its roster, but Cloudy Climb's implementation has boosted that number even higher. A total of ten new heroes have been added for players, though three will have to be unlocked first via the new Adventure Pass.

3) Scale the heights of the Adventure Pass

Battle-Pass content unlocks are present in many games, and are now in Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to popular multiplayer games, Battle-Pass style unlocking is currently a pretty consistent feature. Whether gamers are enjoying Fortnite, Halo Infinite, or countless other titles, Battle Passes have taken the industry by storm.

It appears as though Minecraft Dungeons is following suit with the Adventure Pass. Sporting both free and premium tracks, players can complete challenges and unlock rewards, including the aforementioned cosmetics.

2) The Tower

The Tower is a new singleplayer area that changes over time (Image via Mojang)

The most prominent feature in this Minecraft Dungeons update is the new Tower structure. It can be accessed from a hero's camp and presents a new singleplayer game experience.

Over the course of 30 floors, players will control an avatar that begins with no gear and slowly acquires it, as it makes its way through the floors. The Tower is also tied to the Adventure Pass, meaning players will want to focus on it to receive maximum benefits. The Tower will also change the contents of its floors occasionally, ensuring some replayability and novelty to boot.

1) Cloudy Climb is the first of many

Cloudy Climb is only the first season of the game's Seasonal Adventures (Image via Mojang)

Since Cloudy Climb is only Season One of the new Seasonal Adventures, Minecraft Dungeons players should gear up and get ready for more Seasonal Adventures to come. Each will likely retain its own theme, much like Cloudy Climb has, and include more time-limited challenges and rewards that should keep heroes on their toes for the foreseeable future.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider