How to get pets in Minecraft Dungeons easily (2021)

Minecraft Dungeons battlegrounds can be a bit of a lonely place, so why not bring along a little company?

Not to be confused with summons, which can be brought into battle to help fight enemy mobs, pets are non-combatants that accompany the hero on their journey.

After Minecraft Dungeons' Seasonal Adventures update and the inclusion of its first season (Cloudy Climb), there are a total of 18 different pets available to heroes. Obtaining these pets can vary in approach, though most of them are tied to the paid DLC, made available throughout the game's tenure.

Minecraft Dungeons: The simplest way to get most pets

The baby ghast, one of the more unusual pets available in-game (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately for Minecraft Dungeons players on a budget, the quickest way to unlock most pets in the game (and for some pets, the only way to unlock them) is to purchase paid DLC. However, the inclusion of Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition and its accompanying upgrade bundle are great ways to save money on purchasing the individual DLC expansions.

In addition to the expansion DLC in Minecraft Dungeons, some pets are currently only accessible by purchasing the premium Adventure Pass for Seasonal Adventures. If heroes are already completing challenges and ranking up their tiers to acquire the rewards available to players, purchasing the premium Adventure Pass will secure those additional rewards for them, including pets such as the baby squid, spotted pig, and toucan.

Although many pets in Minecraft Dungeons are unfortunately hidden behind a paywall, some should be available to players at the outset, regardless if they're a new, returning, or veteran player. Specifically, the baby pig pet should be available to all players, as it was a reward for Minecraft Dungeons reaching a milestone of 10 million players. Those who participated in 2021's Spookier Fall event should likewise have received a zombified baby pig without any transactions being made.

For players not seeking to pay money for pets, the new Seasonal Adventure known as Cloudy Climb does provide some pets free of charge if gamers can progress significantly into the season. These include the dark baby goat, duck, fox, golden parrot, raven, and the ruby baby turtle. Be sure to complete challenges and progress in the tiers of the free version of the Adventure Pass in order to receive these pets, as well as more rewards such as capes and flairs.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider