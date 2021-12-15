Where to get runes in Minecraft Dungeons

In Minecraft Dungeons, there are a few secrets hidden throughout the game, including secret levels. One of these is simply titled “???,” for secrecy purposes, but fans of the game will quickly discover that it is the hidden cow level.

In order to reach this hidden level, there are nine runes that are hidden in levels behind secret doors. All nine must be collected before players can play the secret level. Here's how to unlock the runes in Minecraft Dungeons.

How to get to the secret level by unlocking runes in Minecraft Dungeons

There's one very particular caveat to finding these runes. Minecraft Dungeons requires players to complete the game before they can even find one rune. All the levels in the campaign must be completed before embarking on this journey.

Players will have the opportunity to play through the levels again to find the runes. Fortunately, any difficulty will work, so Minecraft Dungeons players can set it to the lowest difficulty and begin searching. They don't have to complete the level, either. Just finding the rune is enough to move forward.

The first level is Creeper Woods. The rune in this level is found by the small town that’s occupied by corrupt villages. Nearby there is a stone area. There will be a switch to open a hidden door. Players can go inside, interact and collect the rune that spawns.

Captain Eggcellent @CaptEggcellent Freddie and I found all of the runes in Minecraft Dungeons and entered the secret cow level! Another Easter egg hunter in the making! Freddie and I found all of the runes in Minecraft Dungeons and entered the secret cow level! Another Easter egg hunter in the making! https://t.co/xZne597yKW

In Cacti Canyon, players will need to retrieve keys for the level. In the bottom left of that area, there is a gated section with enemies. When they're dead, approach the palm tree closest to the stone wall and there will be another switch for a rune.

In Soggy Swamp, players have to beat the boss first. After that, there is a large stone pillar that has some mushrooms growing around it. Near that is another button for the third rune.

In Pumpkin Pastures, the rune is very close to the beginning. At the first house that’s on fire, there is a hill with ramparts nearby. After the ramparts, behind a few crates is the fourth switch.

Pumpkin Pastures holds the fourth rune (Image via Mojang)

In Redstone Mines, Minecraft Dungeons players will have to get to the point of rescuing villages for the second time. The switch will be near the northern wall near crystals that are with a lantern.

In Fiery Forge, the rune is very easy to find. At the first door, there are steps going down towards a clearly-seen switch for the rune.

Desert Temple holds the seventh rune. At the point when players need the gold key, there is a switch in that room, though it's somewhat difficult to find. It has the next rune.

ITF JUSTIN @itchythroatfrog I've been playing Minecraft Dungeons for a while and I've finally collected all the runes! I've been playing Minecraft Dungeons for a while and I've finally collected all the runes! https://t.co/fy0J32zFsp

The penultimate rune is found in Highblock Hall. Near the end of the level, there's a small village crawling with zombies. To the right, there will be stairs leading to a level in the stone wall that has the rune.

Finally, the last rune is in Obsidian Pinnacle. This one is found in the library in the middle of the level.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider