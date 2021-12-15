Where to get Fighter's Bindings in Minecraft Dungeons

There are tons of different weapons options in Minecraft Dungeons. There are ranged weapons, melee weapons and everything in between. They all have advantages over other ones and are beneficial to certain levels and bosses in the game. However, there are weapons that are simply better. There are weapons that are universally good in almost all scenarios in the game.

The Fighter's Bindings are widely considered one of the best weapons in Minecraft Dungeons. They're rare and very powerful, so players love to get their hands on them. There aren't very many ways to do that, but here's how.

Obtaining the powerful Fighter's Bindings in Minecraft Dungeons

Fighter's Bindings are a unique melee weapon in Minecraft Dungeons. They are a unique variant of gauntlets. This is what their in-game description says:

"Made in the wilds beyond the mountains, these gauntlets have been worn by warriors for centuries."

Unfortunately, there are only two levels in Minecraft Dungeons that players can get this weapon from, that aren't from DLC (and two that are):

Soggy Cave (Adventure, Apocalypse)

Cacti Canyon (Adventure, Apocalypse)

Dingy Jungle (Adventure, Apocalypse, DLC)

Coral Rise (DLC)

They can also be purchased from the Luxury Merchant, the Mystery Merchant and the Piglin Merchant. The Piglin Merchant comes in the Flames of the Nether DLC and trades items for gold instead of emeralds.

The Piglin Merchant can sell Fighter's Bindings in the camp (Image via Mojang)

The Ancient Hunt known as "????", which is an ancient variant of the mooshroom, can drop the Fighter's Bindings as a reward for defeating it.

Fighter's Bindings have low power, high speed, and low range. They utilize a combo consisting of four alternating punches, and have the unique ability where every fourth punch is identified as a combo, which allows enchantments like Shockwave and Swirling to activate.

They can reach power level 135, which leaves them with a minimum damage of 1,285 and a maximum damage of 2,647. This makes them one of the rarest and most highly sought-after weapons in the game.

