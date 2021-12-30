Where to find gauntlets in Minecraft Dungeons?

There are tons of different items in Minecraft Dungeons. Weapons, armor, pets, and more can all be added to the avatar to give players the best chance of succeeding at any given level.
There are far more options in this game than in Minecraft. The weapons list available in Minecraft (ax, sword, crossbow, bow, etc.) is a much shorter list than the weapons available in Minecraft Dungeons.
One thing Minecraft Dungeons has that Minecraft doesn't is melee weapons. One of the best melee weapons in the game is the gauntlets. Here's where to get them, what they do, and more.
Gauntlets in Minecraft Dungeons: A complete guide to the melee weapon
Gauntlets are melee weapons that have several unique variants:
- Fighter's Bindings
- Soul Fists
- Maulers
Gauntlets can be found as part of the loot pool at several different levels:
- Soggy Cave (Adventure)
- Cacti Canyon (Adventure)
- Dingy Jungle (Adventure)
- Coral Rise
Players can find it by playing through those levels and opening chests, defeating mobs, and all the usual ways of finding loot. None of the levels that have gauntlets are DLC exclusive, so all Minecraft Dungeons players have access to it.
They can also be purchased from the Village Merchant, the Mystery Merchant, and the Piglin Merchant. The Piglin Merchant is unfortunately a DLC merchant and trades gold for items instead of emeralds like the rest of them.
The Ancient Hunt known as "????", which is an ancient variant of the mooshroom, can drop the gauntlets as well as each of the unique variants as a reward for defeating it.
Gauntlets have overall low power, high speed, and low range. They have a combo consisting of four alternating punches: a left hook, an uppercut, and a lunge punch are included.
In this combo, the first five hits will only deal the minimum melee damage (which depends on the level of the item). The uppercut does 40% more damage than that, and the lunge punch deals the maximum damage (depending on the level).