The best Minecraft Dungeons melee enchantments in 2021

Minecraft Dungeons has a vast number of enchantments available to heroes, and it can be confusing to new players as to which are worth investing in.

Since the game's meta is constantly changing, the best enchantments in any category are evolving as developers tweak the existing ones and the Minecraft Dungeons community discovers new builds for high-level play.

Regardless, there are currently a set number of enchantments that outperform their roles, especially when correctly synergized with other enchantments and the right gear. Below, players can find a short list of melee enchantments that rank among the top choices in all of Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons: The best melee enchantments in the current meta

5) Rampaging

Rampaging increases attack speed by 50% when it triggers (Image via Mojang)

A common enchantment with great applications for speedy melee builds in Minecraft Dungeons, Rampaging offers an opportunity to stack significant increases to attack speed every time they defeat a mob. Although this enchantment only has a 10% chance to proc, the attack speed increase is substantial and can stack multiple times if the effect triggers numerous times.

Furthermore, if players put the maximum enchantment points into this enchantment and raise it to rank III, the duration of the attack speed increase is 15 seconds. Paired with melee weapons like Fighter's Bindings, which requires quick attack speed to use its effects due to every fourth hit being a "combo" to improve the weapon's attack potential.

4) Anima Conduit

Anima Conduit is an excellent choice for tank builds (Image via Mojang)

Soul harvesting is a huge part of the current meta in Minecraft Dungeons, and "soul reaper" builds have emerged for both tanking and damage dealing roles. Anima Conduit is a great way to utilize soul harvesting to increase survivability.

Since it increases health per soul on a percentage-based basis, this enchantment is a great pick for tank builds. This is especially true if heroes are using other gear and enchantments that provide additional soul harvesting, ensuring that they stay alive longer as long as they're in the thick of battle defeating enemies.

3) Sharpness

Sharpness, much like its original iteration, increases damage (Image via Mojang)

An enchantment also found in the original Minecraft, Sharpness takes on a new form in Minecraft Dungeons. The enchantment still increases the damage of melee weapons but does so with a different mathematical method.

Sharpness' damage increase begins at 10% at rank I and increases 11% with each rank as enchantment points are used to upgrade it to a maximum of 33% increased damage at rank III.

A 33% increase to overall melee damage is incredibly helpful, especially if a hero is sporting one of the better melee weapons in Minecraft Dungeons.

2) Committed

Committed is an excellent way to finish off mobs (Image via Mojang)

An enchantment that allows players to defeat mobs who are already weakened, Committed is a melee enchantment in Minecraft Dungeons that deals up to 100% extra damage (at rank III) to enemies who have already taken damage. This makes for an excellent way to clear enemies, especially for weapons that can wound them quickly.

This enchantment can be invaluable against bosses, allowing the player to deal increased damage towards bosses after dealing damage to them the first time. When dodging a boss' patterns and attacks, this enchantment can come in handy to an exceptional degree.

1) Enigma Resonator

A hero utilizing all three major soul enchantments including Enigma Resonator (Image via Mojang)

Returning to Minecraft Dungeons' soul harvesting meta, Enigma Resonator can become the strongest melee enchantment in the game once the player has sufficient souls gained.

Increased ranks increase the chance that the enchantment will trigger up to a 25% chance at rank III. The enchantment's effect, once activated, will allow players to deal triple damage with an attack based on the number of souls a player has collected.

Even better, players can synergize this enchantment with those such as Critical Hit, enabling the ability to deal up to nine times their normal damage if both enchantments activate at the same time. This is rare, but it can be absolutely devastating for any opponent that comes into the melee range in Minecraft Dungeons.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi