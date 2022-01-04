Top 5 rarest things in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons is a game that's all about chasing rare occurrences in a way, requiring players to gun after better and better loot for their build.

There are a number of items and occurrences in Minecraft Dungeons that are exceptionally difficult to obtain or experience. That hasn't stopped hardcore Minecraft Dungeons players from pursuing them, but doing so is often a time-draining endeavor reserved only for those who truly want to accomplish the near-impossible in the dungeon crawler game.

Some tasks and items are easier to snag and accomplish than others, but below, Minecraft Dungeons players can find some of the rarest aspects of the game.

Minecraft Dungeons: Rarest items and occurrences

5) Gilded items

A gilded quality glaive weapon (Image via Mojang)

Acquired through Ancient Mobs and the Piglin Merchant, gilded quality items possess one randomized built-in enchantment. Though they're not a breeze to obtain, the ability to purchase gilded items from the Piglin Merchant for the cost of gold makes them somewhat less rare than one might expect for "golden" items.

Gilded items can also vary in rarity depending on whether they're gilded versions of rare or unique items, making them more visible than some other items in Minecraft Dungeons.

4) Unique gear

Unique gear is listed with an orange background (Image via Mojang)

Unique gear in Minecraft Dungeons tends to be the be-all-end-all when rounding out a player's build and getting the most return on investment from a player's weapons, armor, and artifacts. However, due to their impressive stats and abilities, they aren't easy to obtain. These items tend to feature special attributes or natural enchantments that are specific to the item in question.

There are currently 52 unique melee weapons, 44 unique ranged weapons, 36 unique armor sets, and one unique artifact in Minecraft Dungeons. It's possible this list of items may even swell as the game continues to evolve alongside Seasonal Adventures.

3) High-tier Adventure Pass unlocks

Climbing the ranks of the Adventure Pass can be daunting (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Dungeons' newly-released Seasonal Adventures featured the Adventure Pass function, allowing players to unlock tiers of rewards as they play the game.

With 50 total tiers for Season One known as Cloudy Climb, progressing through the Adventure Pass' tiers is time-consuming to say the least. However, items released from the Adventure Pass appear to be time-limited, as Mojang has not yet disclosed as to whether cosmetics from Seasonal Adventures will appear in subsequent seasons.

The time-limited nature of Adventure Pass unlocks makes them coveted, even if players have a decent amount of time to complete the available tiers during the season.

2) Event exclusive items

The Phantom Cape and zombified baby piglin were exclusive to 2021's Spookier Fall event (Image via Mojang)

Some items in Minecraft Dungeons have only been made available during events, such as Spookier Fall or the game's Anniversary Event. Though these items tend to be cosmetic and do not offer any real in-game advantage, their limited-time availability makes them highly desired by Minecraft Dungeons players.

As events occur over the course of the game's tenure, there's no guarantee that these items will continue to appear. With that in mind, if there's an event cosmetic you need to have, it's best to get it as soon as possible. You never know when (or even if) it will reappear!

1) Curious/Ender armor

Curious armor was technically an unused armor variant but can still be acquired (Image via Mojang)

A unique armor variant of the Guard's Armor in Minecraft Dungeons and technically exclusive to Minecraft Dungeons Arcade, Curious/Ender Armor has a storied history of being incredibly difficult to obtain. Although it isn't all that tough to obtain in Arcade (via the game's cards or through random dispensation on a loss), the armor set is technically unused within Minecraft Dungeons.

Not much is known about the armor itself, as it was never fully implemented into the game's full release. However, it is still acquirable to the Minecraft Dungeons players who know how to manipulate the game.

Using mods and third-party software makes it possible to edit the way Minecraft Dungeons operates and cause the armor to appear. According to scattered information on the item, its ability regards a 5% chance to teleport the player when they are hit. This ability seems to tie in with the item's ID, as evidenced in the game files as "Coward's Armor."

Obtaining this armor set requires quite a bit of know-how and outside assistance, making it one of the rarest (if not the most) finds in all of Minecraft Dungeons.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi