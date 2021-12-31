5 best Minecraft Dungeons locations to XP farm

Minecraft Dungeons' level curve is a fairly straightforward one, and racking up hero points from leveling up is a great way to unlock and upgrade enchantments.

Like other action RPG/dungeon crawler titles, Minecraft Dungeons has more than a few spots where players can dependably farm for XP. This is usually accomplished by defeating massive numbers of enemy mobs and not worrying about bosses much; although speedrunning bosses gives decent XP as well.

There are some situations where players can even take out enemy mobs while they're idle in-game, racking up experience while the player is off doing something else. Regardless, there are certain levels in the game that are worth looking into when farming for experience.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft Dungeons: Top 5 Areas for XP Grinding

5) Highblock Halls

It isn't perfect, but Highblock Halls is flush with enemies (Image via Mojang)

Far from the best spot to farm for XP in Minecraft Dungeons, Highblock Halls does have a few things going for it. In particular, it lacks major bosses and is quite rife with hostile mobs as a result.

For many XP farmers who focus on taking out masses of enemies instead of tackling bosses, this stage and Cacti Canyon can be a decent location for XP farming, despite being unspectacular.

4) Desert Temple

The Desert Temple may have on mob worth focusing on for XP farming (Image via Mojang)

Although the Desert Temple is a standard level in many ways, it does possess one mob in Minecraft Dungeons that makes it a decent spot for XP farming. This level in particular spawns necromancers, even at the base difficulty.

As long as the necromancers are kept alive, players can continually kill the summons they bring with them. This level is obsolete later on in the game, as necromancers are found almost everywhere at Apocalypse difficulty. It's still a good location for newer players to get their feet wet with XP farming.

3) Redstone Mines

Mob spawners in the Redstone Mines make for quick and efficient slaying (Image via Mojang)

One of the best aspects of the Redstone Mines in all of Minecraft Dungeons is its mob spawners that are scattered throughout the level. These spawners will continuously pop out enemies until the hero puts a stop to them, making the location a great XP farming spot even at higher difficulties.

Most of the enemies spawned by these are weak zombies and such, so they're easier to farm than the creatures brought about by necromancers most of the time.

2) Pumpkin Pastures

Pumpkin Pastures has one spot in particular that is solid for AFK farming (Image via Mojang)

Although it may not seem immediately apparent, Pumpkin Pastures has solid AFK XP farming potential in Minecraft Dungeons. Specifically, there is an area where the hero must pull two levers near a drawbridge. Instead of pulling the levels like normal, simply allow the mobs to spawn and attack.

Many Minecraft Dungeons players opt to bring summons, such as iron golems via the Golem Kit, to this particular encounter. It makes sense, because the golems can wipe out the droves of oncoming enemies as the hero remains in safety. As long as the levers aren't pulled, the hostile mobs should keep rolling in.

1) Secret Cow Level

Mooshrooms are easily beaten, making this level a prime farming spot (Image via Mojang)

A callback to the level of the same type in Diablo II and III, the Secret Cow Level of Minecraft Dungeons is still one of the best spots for mowing down mobs and racking up XP. The only enemies available, aside from the boss, are Mooshrooms.

These mobs drop incredibly easily, even compared to most other mobs in the game. With that in mind, mowing down these Mooshrooms en masse is exactly the tactic players will want to pursue in order to gain lots of experience. The boss can also be defeated for some decent XP, but it's easier to simply wipe out the Mooshrooms and restart the level when no more can be found.

