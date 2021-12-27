5 best Minecraft Dungeons features unique to the game

The action RPG spin-off of the world's most popular sandbox game, Minecraft Dungeons has a ton to offer both RPG fans and Minecraft fans alike.

Although Minecraft Dungeons bears a significant resemblance in gameplay to games like Diablo and Path of Exile, it still retains its own identity based on its features and its unmistakable appearance hearkening to the ever-expanding universe of Minecraft.

The game's consistent update schedule has also added even more to the game over time, providing content for new and old players alike. Below, curious gamers can find the top features in Minecraft Dungeons that set it apart.

5 best exclusive features in Minecraft Dungeons

5) Class-less character progression

Building a character in Minecraft Dungeons is completely open-ended (Image via Mojang)

Although many action RPG games and dungeon crawlers tend to stick to a class system or character archetypes, Minecraft Dungeons is completely open. Heroes are capable of utilizing melee, ranged, and magical combat at will.

Furthermore, character builds are entirely dependent on a player's gear and the enchantments they equip, meaning there's no skill tree or class-specific strategy to be aware of. Players can be a jack-of-all-trades or a master in one type of combat, and the choice is entirely up to them.

4) No building or mining

A lack of building or mining keeps heroes in the fray (Image via Mojang)

Unlike other Minecraft titles, Minecraft Dungeons features no building or mining/harvesting mechanics. Though this may seem like a negative, keeping these actions out of the action RPG ensures that players stay firmly planted in battling and collecting loot.

Since this particular title is so fast-paced, spending time mining ores or building shelters would distract from the game's action. It may seem odd not to build and harvest in a Minecraft title, but keeping the game focused on combat provides an alternative to the more relaxed gameplay of the original Minecraft.

3) A large roster of playable heroes

Players can use the iconic Minecraft Steve in Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

Where many dungeon crawlers like Diablo and Path of Exile simply allow players to customize an existing character tied to a class, Minecraft Dungeons has a large roster of heroes (otherwise known as skins) to play.

The variety of these heroes runs the gamut of standard characters to some truly exotic individuals. Even better, the development of the game and its periodic content releases have led to even more available heroes for players who are willing to unlock them through the new Adventure Pass.

2) Soul gathering

Blue souls gather to the player after defeating an enemy (Image via Mojang)

Artifacts are a big part of creating a build in Minecraft Dungeons, but some of them require a little bit of a charge-up to use their beneficial effects. Enter soul harvesting, which allows players to collect souls from slain enemies to power up their artifacts for use. This mechanic has led to some incredible meta builds that allow players to harvest tons of souls and use their powerful artifacts as quickly and often as possible, leading to some truly intense and hectic gameplay.

1) Unique mobs and enchantments

The key golem, one of Dungeons' many exclusive mobs (Image via Mojang)

Quite possibly Minecraft Dungeons' biggest asset is the huge assortment of enemies and enchantments that can't be found in other Minecraft titles. Key golems assist players with opening doors, piggy banks provide players with a plethora of emeralds, and enchantments like Thundering allow players to strike foes with lightning from above.

Truly, the diversity of new mobs, NPCs, and enchantments are what separates Minecraft Dungeons significantly from previous Minecraft titles such as the original game or Minecraft: Story Mode. Many of these enemies and enchantments are also rarely seen in other action RPGs, if at all.

Thanks to the consistent release of content for the game, new mobs and NPCs are still being introduced well into Minecraft Dungeons' lifespan. The game's enchantments are also being examined for balance over time, ensuring a solid gameplay experience for both new and veteran players.

Edited by Siddharth Satish