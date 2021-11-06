How to get emerald armor in Minecraft Dungeons

Emerald armor is something Minecraft players have been asking for for a long time, but they'll have to go to Minecraft Dungeons to get it. Emeralds don't have a ton of uses in Minecraft as they are only used for in-game currency. They can get really good items and are useful, but they can't be crafted into anything. Emerald armor has been the most requested addition for them, so Mojang added it for Minecraft Dungeons.

It is a common or rare armor set in Minecraft Dungeons and is now officially known as Emerald Gear. Even though it's common and rare, it's pretty highly sought after, so here's how players can obtain it.

Emerald Gear in Minecraft Dungeons: A complete guide

The following levels can drop Emerald Gear in the loot:

Gale Sanctum

Colossal Rampart (Adventure)

Gale Sanctum is one of two levels that will drop Emerald Gear (Image via Mojang)

It can be purchased from the Village Merchant, Luxury Merchant, and Mystery Merchant for, ironically, emeralds. It can also be purchased from the Piglin Merchant for gold. Only one Ancient Hunt currently has the Emerald Gear in its loot pool: the Windbeard.

It's not a unique armor in Minecraft Dungeons (it has two unique variants), but it does have several abilities:

Increased Health

Chance to spawn emeralds when exploring

+25% melee attack speed

When using this armor set, players will be able to acquire more emeralds, which is useful for purchasing better items and progressing in the game. However, since it's only available in two levels, it's fairly rare and not easy to come by.

It can reach up to power level 121, giving it health of 9,540, so it can be useful for more than just increasing emerald totals. The initial in-game description for this item was, "You'll be the belle of the ball in this glitzy armor embedded with emeralds."

Now, after an update, it's been changed to, "As you wear the Emerald Armor during your adventures, it calls other emeralds to you as if by chance."

