Iron golem in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

Iron golems are well-known to Minecraft players, and their job as stalwart protectors translates to Minecraft Dungeons as well.

In Minecraft Dungeons, iron golems can be summoned as combat pets and used to protect the hero from enemy mobs. This is somewhat similar to wolves and llamas, which can be summoned by the tasty bones and wonderful wheat artifacts.

For the iron golem in particular, it is summoned through the use of another artifact known as the Golem Kit. This is a common to rare quality artifact that can be obtained either from three different levels on Apocalypse difficulty or from three different merchants at the camp.

Minecraft Dungeons: Obtaining a golem kit

Though it isn't permanent, having a golem at your side can be very helpful in battle (Image via Mojang)

Earning the Golem Kit in Minecraft Dungeons can be tricky, as loot tables and merchant inventories are randomized. However, the Golem Kit isn't an exceedingly rare item, so it should appear sooner rather than later for diligent players, since these artifacts aren't exactly unique quality. Below, players can find a list of sources where Golem Kits are available.

Loot Drops

Pumpkin Pastures (Apocalypse difficulty)

??? (Apocalypse difficulty)

Lost Settlement (Apocalypse difficulty)

Merchants

Mystery Merchant

Village Merchant

Luxury Merchant

When attempting to find a golem kit as a loot drop, be sure to take down as many enemies as possible within the Minecraft Dungeons levels outlined. In addition to defeating enemies, open as many loot chests as possible in order to maximize the number of rolls that take place for loot; which could potentially end in obtaining the golem kit.

For the merchants, persistence is key. Since these NPCs have inventories that change over time, it's best to stop in and see them after a trip out in the dungeons.

With luck, the Golem Kit should be easily obtainable either for emeralds or just by playing through the game. This artifact is a pretty easy find in Minecraft Dungeons, compared to others with very small drop chances, so remaining diligent and playing through the above levels (while checking in with merchants) should result in the Golem Kit. Once players have the artifact, all they need to do is equip it and use it in order to summon an iron golem.

