5 best features in Minecraft Dungeons in 2022

The dungeon-crawling spin-off to Mojang's blockbuster sandbox game, Minecraft Dungeons is a relaxed alternative to other dungeon crawler RPGs such as Diablo and Path of Exile.

Taking action-RPG mechanics and placing them in Minecraft's iconic universe, Minecraft Dungeons has plenty to offer players curious about giving it a try in 2022. By no means is the game dead, as Mojang continues to support it with free content updates now that the title's run of paid DLC is concluded.

Minecraft fans can pick up the game's Ultimate Edition, which includes all existing DLC, and they can then enjoy its story and downloadable content before diving into the newer content.

Minecraft Dungeons: Best features for new players to enjoy

5) Never walk alone

Much like the main game, Minecraft Dungeons can be enjoyed with friends (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Dungeons is a good time solo, but bringing friends in for co-op action not only makes things more enjoyable but also increases the rewards.

Like other dungeon crawlers, this title will scale up the relative difficulty of a level depending on how many users are participating. This also increases the quality of items received as loot.

Thanks to the game's cross-platform capability, players can enjoy a dungeon delve with friends across console and PC. Dungeons even has a local co-op, meaning gamers can invite a few friends over in person.

4) Experience battle against Arch-Illager

Minecraft Dungeons' story is a great introduction to the game before hitting endgame content (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to Minecraft Dungeons' story mode, players should gain plenty of playing experience before tackling endgame content. In the initial run through the story mode, they will defeat enemies, unlock areas and camp followers, and pile up loot in their quest to defeat a villain known as the Arch-Illager.

Users will traverse multiple levels, including more than a few secret ones, and battle the Arch-Illager's army, including diverse boss fights at the end of most levels.

Once the game's story has concluded, additional content will be available at the gamer's discretion. However, there's no rush to complete the story, as there is plenty to do during the initial playthrough before moving on to the post-story content.

3) Extended replayability

The tougher the battles, the better the rewards (Image via Mojang)

A player's initial experience varies in Minecraft Dungeons, but once the game's content has been cleared once, increased difficulty modes await. Furthermore, each level retains multiple ranks within the same difficulty tier, allowing users to change how easy or hard their dungeon delve will be.

Paired with the game's randomly-generated maps, the various difficulties provide replayability so that no two levels are quite the same upon repeat play. The higher a gamer's difficulty setting, the higher the quality of receivable rewards, creating an addictive replayable gameplay loop.

2) Open-ended character building

Creating a character build is completely freeform (Image via Mojang)

Where many dungeon crawlers operate by a class system, Minecraft Dungeons is entirely open-ended when equipping gear. Forgoing things like talent trees, the majority of a gamer's build will come from the equipment they choose and the enchantments they apply.

There are no class-based equipment restrictions, so users can equip anything they like. From charging into battle with robes and a massive sword to wearing heavy armor and firing arrows at a distance, anything is possible equipment-wise.

This accessible character-building system has led to some interesting and powerful character loadouts, and more are being invented all the time by the community.

1) New seasonal adventures

Seasonal Adventures are Mojang's new approach to seasonal content (Image via Mojang)

After releasing multiple paid DLC expansions, Mojang has retooled the post-launch life of Minecraft Dungeons with the inclusion of new Seasonal Adventures. With these new adventures, players can work through the Battle Pass-style Adventure Pass, unlocking rewards as they complete challenges pertaining to the season.

The game's first season, Cloudy Climb, has been ongoing for months and has included exciting features such as a tower that starts players from scratch and changes its layout periodically.

Mojang has clarified that Cloudy Climb is only the beginning for Seasonal Adventures, so gamers who hop into the game in 2022 will still have plenty to look forward to down the road.

