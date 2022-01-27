Adventure Pass in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

Minecraft Dungeons recently underwent a fairly significant update. On December 14, Cloudy Climb was officially released. This update marked the first season for the game that has now adopted the popular seasonal model that other games employ.
With Cloudy Climb, players can earn new rewards, climb the brand new tower, and more. It is free for all Minecraft Dungeons players. However, there is a premium side that offers exclusive rewards.
The Adventure Pass, as Mojang has named it, offers players much more for the Cloudy Climb. Here's what players need to know about it.
Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb Adventure Pass: A complete guide
The first Minecraft Dungeons Adventure Pass became available on December 14, when the update went live. It retails for about $4, and many Minecraft Dungeons players have already purchased it.
There are quite a few exclusive rewards available with it. Those who don't purchase the Adventure Pass will not be able to unlock the following:
- Capes
- Prism Cape
- Cloudy Climb Cape
- Emotes
- Melee Moves
- Smooth Operator
- Ironic Dance
- The Pickaxe
- The Elytra
- The Axolotl
- Stylish Spins
- Friendship
- Log
- Dramatic Fall
- Walk It Off
- Workout
- Flairs
- Healing Rain
- Boom
- Sploosh!
- Healing Wind
- Popping Candy
- Tornado
- Rich Stuff
- Rainbow
- Flower Power
- Healing Burst
- Spooky
- Overcast
- Food Parcel
- Poof!
- Sunbeam
- Healing Ray
- Rainbow Radiance
- Sunburst
- Confetti
- Rainbow Rings
- Whirlwind
- Static Shock
- Dramatic
- Heroes
- Cloudwatcher
- Blacksmith (hero)
- Pride
- Warrior
- High-Flyer
- Barbarian
- Enderling (hero)
- Ornithologist
- Pets
- Raven
- Spotted Baby Pig
- Dark Baby Goat
- Ruby Baby Turtle
- Baby Squid
- Toucan
There is currently no end date set for Cloudy Climb. At some point, it will end, and the next season will begin. However, Minecraft Dungeons players don't need to worry.
If they purchase the Adventure Pass, they will always be able to unlock its rewards. Even if the next season begins, players can use the points they earn on any previous season's rewards.
This is what Mojang had to say regarding the matter.
"While some portions of Seasonal Adventures change, such as Tower layouts, Adventure Passes do not expire. When another Seasonal Adventure begins, you will still be able to earn rewards from the previous Seasonal Adventures without the fear of missing out!"
Players can purchase the Adventure Pass in-game on whatever platform they use.