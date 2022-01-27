×
Adventure Pass in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

Cloudy Climb is the first of many seasons (Image via Mojang)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Jan 27, 2022 02:20 AM IST
Minecraft Dungeons recently underwent a fairly significant update. On December 14, Cloudy Climb was officially released. This update marked the first season for the game that has now adopted the popular seasonal model that other games employ.

With Cloudy Climb, players can earn new rewards, climb the brand new tower, and more. It is free for all Minecraft Dungeons players. However, there is a premium side that offers exclusive rewards.

The Adventure Pass, as Mojang has named it, offers players much more for the Cloudy Climb. Here's what players need to know about it.

Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb Adventure Pass: A complete guide

The first Minecraft Dungeons Adventure Pass became available on December 14, when the update went live. It retails for about $4, and many Minecraft Dungeons players have already purchased it.

Minecraft Dungeons: Cloudy Climb Adventure PassIt’s time for even more adventure from your first Seasonal Adventure! Pick up the Cloudy Climb Adventure Pass and reach new heights in style as you show off over 45 additional seasonal rewards, exclusive to the premium reward track https://t.co/BJVMxbXc1s

There are quite a few exclusive rewards available with it. Those who don't purchase the Adventure Pass will not be able to unlock the following:

  • Capes
  • Prism Cape
  • Cloudy Climb Cape
  • Emotes
  • Melee Moves
  • Smooth Operator
  • Ironic Dance
  • The Pickaxe
  • The Elytra
  • The Axolotl
  • Stylish Spins
  • Friendship
  • Log
  • Dramatic Fall
  • Walk It Off
  • Workout
  • Flairs
  • Healing Rain
  • Boom
  • Sploosh!
  • Healing Wind
  • Popping Candy
  • Tornado
  • Rich Stuff
  • Rainbow
  • Flower Power
  • Healing Burst
  • Spooky
  • Overcast
  • Food Parcel
  • Poof!
  • Sunbeam
  • Healing Ray
  • Rainbow Radiance
  • Sunburst
  • Confetti
  • Rainbow Rings
  • Whirlwind
  • Static Shock
  • Dramatic
  • Heroes
  • Cloudwatcher
  • Blacksmith (hero)
  • Pride
  • Warrior
  • High-Flyer
  • Barbarian
  • Enderling (hero)
  • Ornithologist
  • Pets
  • Raven
  • Spotted Baby Pig
  • Dark Baby Goat
  • Ruby Baby Turtle
  • Baby Squid
  • Toucan
The Dark Baby Goat may seem a little spooky, but it's a loyal friend that will stick with you through thick and thin! #CloudyClimb https://t.co/0Vgy8Gomyp

There is currently no end date set for Cloudy Climb. At some point, it will end, and the next season will begin. However, Minecraft Dungeons players don't need to worry.

If they purchase the Adventure Pass, they will always be able to unlock its rewards. Even if the next season begins, players can use the points they earn on any previous season's rewards.

The tower is the setting for this season (Image via Mojang)
This is what Mojang had to say regarding the matter.

"While some portions of Seasonal Adventures change, such as Tower layouts, Adventure Passes do not expire. When another Seasonal Adventure begins, you will still be able to earn rewards from the previous Seasonal Adventures without the fear of missing out!"

Players can purchase the Adventure Pass in-game on whatever platform they use.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
