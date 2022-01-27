Adventure Pass in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

Minecraft Dungeons recently underwent a fairly significant update. On December 14, Cloudy Climb was officially released. This update marked the first season for the game that has now adopted the popular seasonal model that other games employ.

With Cloudy Climb, players can earn new rewards, climb the brand new tower, and more. It is free for all Minecraft Dungeons players. However, there is a premium side that offers exclusive rewards.

The Adventure Pass, as Mojang has named it, offers players much more for the Cloudy Climb. Here's what players need to know about it.

Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb Adventure Pass: A complete guide

The first Minecraft Dungeons Adventure Pass became available on December 14, when the update went live. It retails for about $4, and many Minecraft Dungeons players have already purchased it.

There are quite a few exclusive rewards available with it. Those who don't purchase the Adventure Pass will not be able to unlock the following:

Capes

Prism Cape

Cloudy Climb Cape

Emotes

Melee Moves

Smooth Operator

Ironic Dance

The Pickaxe

The Elytra

The Axolotl

Stylish Spins

Friendship

Log

Dramatic Fall

Walk It Off

Workout

Flairs

Healing Rain

Boom

Sploosh!

Healing Wind

Popping Candy

Tornado

Rich Stuff

Rainbow

Flower Power

Healing Burst

Spooky

Overcast

Food Parcel

Poof!

Sunbeam

Healing Ray

Rainbow Radiance

Sunburst

Confetti

Rainbow Rings

Whirlwind

Static Shock

Dramatic

Heroes

Cloudwatcher

Blacksmith (hero)

Pride

Warrior

High-Flyer

Barbarian

Enderling (hero)

Ornithologist

Pets

Raven

Spotted Baby Pig

Dark Baby Goat

Ruby Baby Turtle

Baby Squid

Toucan

There is currently no end date set for Cloudy Climb. At some point, it will end, and the next season will begin. However, Minecraft Dungeons players don't need to worry.

If they purchase the Adventure Pass, they will always be able to unlock its rewards. Even if the next season begins, players can use the points they earn on any previous season's rewards.

The tower is the setting for this season (Image via Mojang)

This is what Mojang had to say regarding the matter.

"While some portions of Seasonal Adventures change, such as Tower layouts, Adventure Passes do not expire. When another Seasonal Adventure begins, you will still be able to earn rewards from the previous Seasonal Adventures without the fear of missing out!"

Players can purchase the Adventure Pass in-game on whatever platform they use.

