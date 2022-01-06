Is Minecraft Dungeons worth purchasing?

Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon crawling action RPG spin-off of the world's most popular block-building game, and it has a lot to enjoy for players that love the RPG genre.

In Minecraft Dungeons, instead of building a massive generated world, players step into the boots of a hero on a quest to defeat a villain known as the Arch-Illager.

To do so, they'll hack and slash their way through multiple levels, collect gear to improve their abilities, and undertake different challenges to achieve many rewards. Beating the story is only the beginning as well, as this title also has plenty of downloadable content to enjoy and even free new updates known as Seasonal Adventures.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Minecraft Dungeons: Is the game right for you?

A player undertakes an Ancient Hunt (Image via Mojang)

With so many features available, players may be wondering if this title is worth the buy for them. Put plainly, it depends on the player. If some prefer the building and survival aspects of the original Minecraft and don't care much for more fast-paced action experiences, Dungeons may not be the game for them.

Although it's wrapped in Minecraft's aesthetic, Dungeons is a vastly different game, that plays more like dungeon crawlers such as Diablo or Path of Exile. If battling hostile mobs and chasing rare loot drops to make a character build isn't for you, then this dungeon crawling spin-off is likely worth skipping.

However, for lovers of fast-paced action and RPG elements improving their character - Minecraft Dungeons may in fact be worth buying. This is especially true for fans of the dungeon crawler genre.

If a player has logged some serious hours in Diablo, Torchlight, or similar games, then this title should be a familiar setting for them. Even though it's a dungeon crawler at its heart, Dungeons still possesses plenty of the Minecraft universe's charm and humor.

If at all possible, players may want to try the game out to see if it's worth buying in earnest. Since the current Ultimate Edition of Minecraft Dungeons (which includes all DLC) is clocking in at $40, Minecraft gamers looking for something a little different may want to try before they buy.

Also Read Article Continues below

If trying the game out isn't an avenue for players, it also doesn't hurt to check out some videos online of gameplay to try and get a feel for it.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider