How to get the Blacksmith in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons heroes may not get far without the talents of the blacksmith, who is capable of upgrading a hero's gear for a cost in emeralds.

However, before heroes are able to utilize the Blacksmith's talents in Minecraft Dungeons, they'll need to free him to unlock him for their camp. Doing so is usually done while playing through the game's story for the first time, but newer players may not be aware of the different merchants and camp NPCs and how to unlock them.

Considering Minecraft Dungeons' increasing popularity due to recent developments, such as the game's Ultimate Edition and the inclusion of Seasonal Adventures such as Cloudy Climb, it's worth taking a look back at how to unlock basic NPCs like the Blacksmith.

Minecraft Dungeons: Unlocking the Blacksmith

In order to obtain the blacksmith for their camp in Minecraft Dungeons, players will need to have access to the Redstone Mines, the fifth level of the game - if one is playing through in order. In this area, players can find the blacksmith with his mask above his face, imprisoned by the evil followers of the Arch-Illager. However, there is no set location to find the blacksmith within the level, as Minecraft Dungeons' stages are randomized in layout.

Be sure to thoroughly comb the area of the redstone mines and finding the blacksmith shouldn't be difficult at all. Once he has been released, he'll be unlocked for the player at their camp and begin dispensing his upgrade service for players who have the emeralds to pay for them. After all, the world of Minecraft Dungeons is a harsh one, and an honest NPC has to get by.

Prior to the Creeping Winter update, the blacksmith originally sold randomized weapon and armor sets close to their power level for a sum of emeralds. The blacksmith was previously earned by clearing the Creeper Woods level. After the Creeping Winter update, the blacksmith was reworked to upgrade gear and its ability to sell randomized gear was transitioned to the mystery merchant.

Since its rework, the blacksmith has remained the source of upgrading items within Minecraft Dungeons. Although earning better and better items is a huge part of the game, sometimes it doesn't hurt to improve the existing gear a player already possesses.

