How to find Arch Haven in Minecraft Dungeons

One of Minecraft Dungeons' hidden locations that players can discover, Arch Haven is a small island map that requires players to collect a number of spellbooks before leaving, and they'll face resistance from the Arch-Illager's minions.

Like other secret areas in Minecraft Dungeons, Arch Haven requires players to find a particular scroll within one of the game's many levels. Once players have found the scroll, the candle next to the scroll should extinguish, and players should be able to access the new area at their leisure.

Below, Minecraft Dungeons heroes can find a quick guide on how to unlock the Arch Haven map by finding its scroll.

Minecraft Dungeons: Finding the Arch Haven scroll

The Arch Haven may be secret, but it isn't difficult to access (Image via Mojang)

In order to access the Arch Haven, players will need to find its scroll, which is located within Pumpkin Pastures. As a part of the mainland in Minecraft Dungeons, Pumpkin Pastures will always spawn the scroll until it is found, meaning if players miss it they can hop back into the level and search for it again.

Players will need to keep an eye out for a ship docked somewhere on the map, as it will contain the map needed to enter Arch Haven.

Players will want to survive the initial assault of the area, then lower the drawbridge to complete its listed objective. The ship should appear somewhere on the map before heroes make their way to the nearby village past the drawbridge.

If it does not appear on the map before the village, players may want to exit the map and re-enter it. Otherwise, slowly comb the map, especially its coastlines, in order to spot the vessel.

Once the ship spawns and players are able to find it, they'll need to defeat a few mobs that spawn within. Otherwise, all there is left to do is loot the scroll, which is guaranteed to be inside the ship.

After that, players can complete Pumpkin Pastures as normal and should be able to enter Arch Haven afterward. The area is a quick level to clear, but has some quality rewards and isn't a bad place to farm for some players. It may not be the best secret area in Minecraft Dungeons, but Arch Haven is still a fun area to check out.

