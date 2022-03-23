How to download Minecraft Education Edition latest version in March 2022

Minecraft became one of the most phenomenal games of the last decade. The sandbox indie title attracts players from all age groups, especially young kids. Microsoft had a fantastic idea to educate the young player base using their favorite game, Minecraft.

Education Edition was created with the idea of helping players learn subjects such as history, visual arts, gaming, and more. The game turned out to be a huge success as many schools have incorporated Education Edition into their syllabus as a medium of learning.

The Education Edition is similar to Java and Bedrock Edition but has extra features to promote learning. This article is a guide to downloading the latest version of Minecraft Education Edition.

Minecraft Education Edition: Download guide

Minecraft Education Edition is available for Windows, macOS, Chrome_OS, iOS, and iPadOS. Unlike Java and Bedrock Edition, Education Edition is available for Chromebooks since many students use these laptops for studying.

Education Edition is a little behind in terms of updates. The game has only recently received the Nether Update and Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update at the time of writing. The second part is planned for a future release. Until then, players can download and learn with the latest version of Education Edition.

Android devices

Go to Google Play Store. Search for Education Edition. Download and install the latest version from the official page on Play Store.

iOS and iPadOS devices

Go to Apple App Store. Search for Education Edition. Download and install the Education Edition from the official page.

macOS

macOS users need to visit the official Minecraft site. Click here to get redirected to the download page. The site will automatically select macOS. Click on Download now to start downloading.

Chromebooks

Chromebook users can use Google Play Store to download Education Edition. Search for Education Edition and go to its official page on Play Store. Download and install it.

Windows

Click here to go to the Education Edition download page. The site will detect the device and select Windows automatically. Click on Download now to start downloading.

Education Edition is designed for school and organizational use. Players might need an Office 365 Education subscription to use all the features.

Players interested in the Classroom mode will need Windows and Mac. Education Edition of the game has many types of non-vanilla items, blocks, and mobs like elements, compounds, lab equipment, NPCs, agents, and more.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar