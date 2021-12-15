5 best Minecraft Education Edition features that everyone should know about (2021)

Minecraft has a plethora of game editions. From Minecraft Java Edition to Bedrock Edition, the game has established its foothold on almost every gaming platform out there.

While the game was mostly made to be a fun sandbox experience with combat, building, and interesting creatures, it has branched out into a different section by serving the role of an educational tool known as Minecraft Education Edition.

Minecraft Education Edition is a learning tool that is designed to be used in classrooms. It can be used to teach and learn a variety of things, from coding to chemical elements. This article will highlight five of the best features Minecraft Education Edition has to offer.

Top 5 features players should know about in Minecraft Education Edition

5). Classroom Mode

Classroom mode in Minecraft Education Edition (Image via Katja Borregaard on YouTube)

The Classroom Mode is an add-on application for the Minecraft Education Edition. It adds a map to the game that can be navigated by teachers from a bird-eye-view perspective. Additionally, it provides the educator with a list of the students currently in the session, and gives them the ability to teleport or chat with them using the chat window provided.

4). Code Builder

The Code builder in Minecraft Education Edition (Image via Coding101 on YouTube)

The code builder is a unique feature of Minercaft Education Edition, which allows students and teachers to work individually or collectively to create, explore and play a plethora of Minecraft worlds. Students can have fun whilst also learning how to code.

3). Blocks

Education Edition adds many new blocks, like structure blocks (Image via Minecraft)

The Minecraft Education Edition brings with it a plethora of blocks exclusive to this version. These blocks include Border blocks, Chalkboards, the Compound Creator, the Lab Table, Material reducer and even underwater TNT. New types of torches can also be found.

2). Mobs

The Minecraft Education Edition adds new types of mobs to the game. These are two types of NPCs or Non-Player Characters. The majority of the NPCs act as guides for students, nudging them in the right direction and supplying them with important facts and knowledge within the game.

The other type of NPC is the Agent. Agents can be programmed by students or teachers to perform certain tasks or actions.

1). Compounds

Chemistry is an important feature that comes with Minecraft Education Edition. This adds some new items to the game, like the Lab table, Compound Creator, Material Reducer and Element constructor. Compounds can be created using a plethora of elements.

Apart from chemistry, compounds are used in many different items, including balloons, glow sticks and sparklers.

Since its full release in 2016, Minecraft Education Edition has proven itself to be an effective classroom tool. It provides a balanced and easy to understand learning experience, and can be used to enjoy Minecraft in a fun environment that allows students to showcase their creativity.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rohit Mishra