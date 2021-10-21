How to get chalkboard in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition allows its players many options and new features that are impossible in the regular game. Fortunately, it's free for players with an Office 365 account, and Bedrock players can enable Education Edition on their worlds if they choose to do so. Even Java Edition has mods that replicate a few of the Education Edition features, so most players can enjoy these features.

One of the new features found in Minecraft Education Edition is a chalkboard, a block that functions as a Minecraft sign, just with improvements. Here's how players can get a chalkboard in Minecraft.

Minecraft Education Edition chalkboard guide

As mentioned, this is a Minecraft Education Edition-specific feature, so players will need to be playing that version or ensure that the Bedrock world has those features toggled on. For instructions on how to do that, read the guide here.

A chalkboard is a block that can display more text than a typical sign found in Minecraft. There are three sizes available:

1×1 (slate)

2×1 (poster)

2×3 (board)

Chalkboards can come in three different sizes: poster, slate and board (Image via Minecraft)

The only current way of obtaining this item is through the give command. "/give playername chalkboard" should suffice, as long as commands are enabled in the world settings.

Chalkboards can be placed on the top or side of other blocks, including non-solid blocks like fences, glass, rails, and other chalkboards, unlike signs which have to be placed on solid blocks (as well as on the ground).

When typing on the chalkboard, six lines of text will be available for the slate and poster, while fifteen lines of text are available for the board. A flashing cursor will indicate the location of the text.

Boards are completely non-solid, so they have no collision box. This means that items and Minecraft mobs can move through them. Other blocks (including other boards) can be placed on any edge of a board. Pistons are stopped by boards, whereas signs do not stop them.

