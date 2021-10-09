How to play Minecraft Education Edition on Bedrock

Minecraft Education Edition is a totally separate game and requires players to download it, though it is free for people with an Office 365 account since Microsoft owns it.

Many players may be hesitant to download or buy an entirely different game (for storage space or financial issues). But there is a way for Bedrock Edition players to try it out the Education Edition, though.

Unfortunately for Java Edition, the Education feature is a Bedrock exclusive, highlighting the fact that each edition has benefits that the other doesn't. Here's how to get the Education Edition on Bedrock.

Minecraft: Education Edition - How to play it on Bedrock

Minecraft Education Edition is a tremendous asset. Giving players the opportunity to learn outside of school (or inside of it if teachers want to make use of it) in the form of a video game that is already immensely popular with that age group is fantastic.

It's also a great option for kids whose schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learning should never stop, and Education Edition offers a chance for that to actually be the case.

Players with Minecraft Bedrock Edition have the opportunity to experience that. This means that any Nintendo Switch, Pocket Edition, Xbox, PlayStation or Windows 10 users will have access to these features.

Bedrock Edition has access to Education features, while Java does not (Image via Minecraft)

Follow these steps to enable Education Edition on a Bedrock world:

Open Minecraft Bedrock Edition on whatever platform the player wants to play on. Create a new world. Education Edition cannot be turned on in an existing world and it cannot be turned off later once it's been created. Ensure the world is set to Creative. Players could do Survival, but the Education Edition features rely on Creative, so it would be redundant. Scroll down in the world settings and find the Activate Cheats toggle and ensure it is set to on. Both that and Creative will disable achievements for the world. The next toggle below that one is for Education features. Toggle that to on. Confirm that this is the desired outcome and click continue. Finish setting up any other world settings and create the world Play Education Edition!

