How to make luminol in Minecraft Education Edition

The Minecraft Education Edition opens its users up to an entirely new world of gaming. There are so many new features compared to regular Minecraft that it's a shame everyone hasn't experienced it. There are current events, social issues, coding and chemistry, one of the vast new areas explored in Minecraft Education Edition.

The Chemistry update to Minecraft Education Edition brought a lot of new features to the game like elements, compounds and more. One of those compounds, luminol, can be extremely useful for players to create. Here's how to do it.

Making luminol in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition is a totally separate game, but that doesn't mean that all of its features are only in that game. Bedrock users have the option to toggle education aspects on and off in their worlds, so they can experience the chemistry and other things that Education Edition offers.

Unfortunately for Java Edition players, that option doesn't extend to them.

Jethromcpe @Jethro_MCPE you can create 118 elements from the Periodic Table as well as over 400 stable isotopes.-With the Compound Creator, you can add elements to the grid and the resulting compound will appear for you to use in Minecraft. Create over 30 compounds with this tool – from luminol and you can create 118 elements from the Periodic Table as well as over 400 stable isotopes.-With the Compound Creator, you can add elements to the grid and the resulting compound will appear for you to use in Minecraft. Create over 30 compounds with this tool – from luminol and

Players can make luminol in the Compound Creator, which is a crafting mechanic similar to a crafting table that was added for Education Edition. It has a similar grid to a crafting table, and for luminol, the required ingredients can be placed in any order and it will create the desired result.

These ingredients are required to craft luminol:

Eight carbon (denoted by the number 6 and the letter "C")

Seven hydrogen (denoted by the number 1 and the letter "H")

Three nitrogen (denoted by the number 3 and the letter "N")

Two oxygen (denoted by the number 8 and the letter "O")

The crafting recipe for luminol requires several elements which can be difficult to get. Image via Minecraft

Also Read

Putting all of these elements, which can be found naturally occurring in the world of Minecraft Education Edition, will craft luminol. One item that luminol can be used to craft in Minecraft is glow sticks, as luminol is a glowing compound that has often been used for detecting blood at crime scenes.

For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Rohit Mishra