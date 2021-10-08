How to make polyethylene in Minecraft Education Edition

The Minecraft Education Edition provides its players with more than just fun gaming. There are tons of extra features compared to standard Minecraft that provide a real draw for players. There is math, current events, coding and chemistry, one of the newer areas explored in Minecraft Education Edition.

The Chemistry update to Minecraft Education Edition, which came in 2018, added a ton of great features to the game, including elements, compounds and more chemistry-related features.

One of those compounds, polyethylene, can be extremely useful for players (and for things in the real world) to craft and use. Here's how to make it.

Making polyethylene in Minecraft Education Edition

It should be noted that while this is an Education feature, it's not restricted to just Education Edition. Minecraft Education Edition is an entirely separate game which means that many of its features are restricted, but not the chemistry aspects.

Those are available to Bedrock players who toggle on Education features in their world. Java Edition users do not have access to this, though.

Minecraft players can make polyethylene in the Compound Creator, a new game mechanic that functions similarly to a crafting table (though there are still crafting tables in the game). It has a similar crafting grid, and for polyethylene, the necessary elements can be placed in any order and polyethylene will be produced.

The following elements will make polyethylene:

10 Carbon (denoted by the number 6 and the letter "C")

20 Hydrogen (denoted by the number 1 and the letter "H")

Polyethylene has a difficult recipe because both elements need to be acquired in bulk. Image via Minecraft

Both of these are elements, so they're naturally occuring in the world, but acquiring them can be difficult and 10 and 20 is a lot for one element. Still, those provide the necessary building ingredients for polyethylene.

Polyethylene is useful in tons of Minecraft crafting recipes. Polyethylene is used in all circuitry coming from integrated processors, SMD circuit components, machine hulls, batteries and other recipes.

