5 best Minecraft DLCs to play in 2022

Minecraft Bedrock Edition has some of the best DLC packs. While Java Edition has its modding prowess, Bedrock Edition thrives on community and developer-created maps, skins, and more that players can browse from Minecraft Marketplace inside the game. Some of them are entirely free of cost, while others need Minecoins.

Apart from community-built maps and skins, there are several official collaboration DLC packs. Minecraft continues to collaborate with different companies, TV series, movie franchises, and even other games by releasing their characters and worlds inside the sandbox game. In 2022, some of the best DLCs have been released that players can jump into.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 DLC packs for Minecraft in 2022

5) Angry Bird DLC

Angry Birds is one of the most famous mobile games. Players shoot birds towards evil pigs that steal their eggs. Different birds have different powers that players can use to destroy pigs and win. In May of 2022, both the game companies collaborated to release a Minecraft version of the mobile game.

The developers have incorporated the game's basic gameplay and other exciting features into the DLC. Players can play with friends and fight evil green pigs in a 3D world as opposed to 2D gameplay in the original Angry Birds game. If players are fans of both the games, this is the perfect DLC for them.

4) Minecraft Ice Age DLC

Ice Age is a brilliant animated film franchise filled with fun-filled adventures of primitive animals exploring the world during the ice age period. Since there is a massive fanbase for the film series, Minecraft collaborated with them to release a DLC for Bedrock Edition in May 2022.

The film showcases some stunning sceneries of huge glaciers and other structures, and it fits really well in the sandbox game where players can easily build these structures with blocks. Players can choose from a plethora of characters and explore the vast map with friends. They can also take part in some of the iconic adventures that the original film characters ventured into.

3) Lightyear DLC

After a successful run of the Toy Story franchise, Disney released a film related to the animation's famous character, Buzz Lightyear. The film delves deep into the astronaut's life and his entire backstory. Minecraft released a fascinating DLC in collaboration with the film.

Players can select to play as their favorite characters, fly out to different areas, and fight all kinds of alien lifeforms to complete the mission. Since players can easily build any type of structure in the game, massive space ships, mysterious alien structures, and more look stunning in this DLC.

2) SpongeBob DLC

SpongeBob Squarepants has always been at the top in the history of animated TV series for kids. Millions of people have watched or at least know about the fun-filled show set in an underwater town with fascinating aquatic characters. This is one of the biggest DLC collaborations of 2022.

The developers of the DLC created the entire town of Bikini Bottom and added all the famous characters from the show. Players can explore the entire map of the city and play loads of minigames related to the series.

1) Mangrove Restoration Project

With the release of the 1.19 update, Mojang added a new Mangrove Swamps biome to the game. This was added partially to raise awareness about Mangroves in real life and how humans should restore them so wildlife can thrive. They also created a DLC map for Bedrock Edition, where players can experience Mangrove Swamps throughout the game.

Players can plant trees, interact with beautiful wildlife creatures that gradually spawn once the forest is restored, and even create a forest hut where they can live.

