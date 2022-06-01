Minecraft x Ice Age collaboration officially announced with character skins and new DLC

Minecraft has just announced another official collaboration. Ice Age, the hit movie franchise that has now spanned two decades, is officially coming to Minecraft in the Marketplace, which just celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Mojang is no stranger to collaborations. Over the years, they've worked with brands like Sonic the Hedgehog, Major League Baseball, Puma and many others. Ice Age marks the latest in a long list that is probably nowhere near complete.

The collaboration has tons to look forward to, including new maps, new skins and so much more. Here's what players need to know about the newest Marketplace featured item.

Minecraft collaborating with Ice Age for new skins and DLC

The announcement came after an official trailer was posted to the Minecraft Marketplace Twitter account. In it, Scrat landed on the ice to kickstart the video, much like how he started so many things in the Ice Age franchise.

🧊 redsto.ne/Ice-Age Travel back to 20,000 B.C. with the new Ice Age DLC by @4JStudios ! Discover iconic locations and over 30 character skins from the Ice Age movies. And top it off with your free item in the Dressing Room! Travel back to 20,000 B.C. with the new Ice Age DLC by @4JStudios! Discover iconic locations and over 30 character skins from the Ice Age movies. And top it off with your free item in the Dressing Room!🧊 redsto.ne/Ice-Age https://t.co/ZS8FYs6UVv

Scrat then scurries past with his elusive nut, showing viewers a few other skins they can expect in the crossover, including Sid the Sloth, Manny and Diego. The trailer pans out for an impressive view of the Ice Age-inspired scenery.

It's a stellar look at the landscape that is only possible thanks to the 1.18 update. Cliffs are more jagged and a few biomes, like Frozen Peaks, are present in this new map.

The trio (Image via Minecraft Marketplace on Twitter)

There are so many iconic parts of the franchise present. The baby from the first movie is found and the iconic sliding scene in the ice tunnels is perfectly recreated. There are even hilarious cave drawings of some characters.

There are venues from all the movies that Minecraft gamers can explore with friends. There's even a massive dinosaur straight from Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.

Here's what Sophie Austin, a Minecraft writer, had to say about it on the blog:

"As a big fan of the Ice Age movies, I don’t know what I’m more excited to explore: the skeleton bridge or the lava falls? The ice cavern or the mammoth tree? This expansive map rebuilds some of the most iconic locations from all the movies – including the new Adventures of Buck Wild – in brilliantly blocky ways.

She further noted:

"And you’ll want to investigate it all, because you’ve been given an important collecting mission. As an avid collector of axolotls, horses, cats, and llamas in my save files, I’m looking forward to channeling my prehistoric squirrel and scouring the Overworld for acorns, instead! And not just any acorns, either: these elusive nuts have a hidden secret, but you’ll have to collect them all to crack it!"

There are 30 skins available, including the baby, Buck, Manny and Brooke the Sloth. The pack is available for download on the Marketplace now.

